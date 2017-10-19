Leitrim deaths - October 19, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Jack Faughnan, Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim



Jack Faughnan, St John’s Ave., Yonkers, New York, (formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co. Leitrim) October 16th 2017, peacefully. Predeceased by his wife Sheila and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by sons Sean and Stephen, daughter Sinead, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Vincent and Stephen sisters Moira and Angela, brothers in law, sisters in law, his extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St. Barnaba's Church, Yonkers, New York on Saturday, October 21, followed by laying to rest in the family crypt.

Elizabeth (Patsy) Gannon (née McGuinness), Tullyleague, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Gannon (nee McGuinness) Gannon's Eggs and Poultry, Tullyleague, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, 16th October 2017. Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, Elizabeth (Patsy). Predeceased by her husband Micheál, her brother Msgr Michael and her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her daughter Phia, sons Ray and Ciaran, brother Ted (Mullingar), daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Karina, Laureen, Eimear, Katelyn, Rhys and Andrew, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. Removal today, Thursday morning to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.



William Kelly, Templeogue, Dublin / Glenade, Leitrim

Kelly, William, 17th October 2017, Templeogue and formerly of Glenade, Co. Leitrim, Ex Superintendent An Garda Síochána, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in the Beacon Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughter Deirdre, sons Barry, Niall and Brendan, his brother Seamus, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Fiona, Susan and Sinéad, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of St. Pius X, College Drive on Friday morning arriving for 11am Requiem Mass with burial thereafter to Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice.

Kathleen Carroll, (née Whitehead) Raleigh, Killeshandra, Cavan / Finglas, Dublin

Peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Clones. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Sadly missed by her son Brendan, grandchildren Brody and Summer, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 12 noon today Thursday, 19th October in Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan followed by Cremation.

Paddy Faul, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Paddy Faul, Humbert St., Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo and formerly of Birmingham, England and Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 17th October, 2017, peacefully, at the North West Hospice, Sligo in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father of Frances. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Stuart, granddaughter Fiona, brother Des, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Mass of the Resurrection today Thursday at 11.30am in the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Tubbercurry with the funeral proceeding to Rhue Cemetery.



Elizabeth (Patsy) Gannon, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Elizabeth (Patsy) Gannon (nee McGuinness) Gannon's Eggs and Poultry, Tullyleague, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, 16th October, 2017. Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Micheál, her brother Msgr Michael and her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her daughter Phia, sons Ray and Ciaran, brother Ted (Mullingar), daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Karina, Laureen, Eimear, Katelyn, Rhys and Andrew, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. Requiescat in pace. Removal today, Thursday morning to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.



Bridie Tighe, Kilglass, / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bridie Tighe (née Feeney), Carrigeen, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, on Monday, 16th October, 2017, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and best friend of Paddy and much loved mother of Patrick and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Róisín and Anne, grandchildren, brother Pearse, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Removal today, Thursday, October 19, to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon-Mayo Hospice, care of Pat McHugh, Funeral Director, Strokestown.

Gerard Fitzgerald, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

Gerard Fitzgerald, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and formerly of Naas, Co. Kildare, on Monday, 16th October, 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, pre-deceased by his mother Mary, father Joseph, brothers Senan and John. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Clair, sons Martin and Joe, sisters Josephine (Cashman) and Margaret (Byrne), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law Aiden, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Daniel, Aaron, Emer, Thomas and Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his beloved pet Trigger. May he rest in peace.

Removal today, Thursday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital.

May they all rest in peace.





Tags:

Leitrim news