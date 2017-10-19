Leitrim deaths - October 19, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Formely Tully, Carrigallen and Ballyglass, Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon. Suddenly at her residence in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Loughlin, loving daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell, son-in-law Philip, adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, sisters Teresa, Eileen, Nancy and Rita, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Kelleher (née Hargaden) Drumany, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Marie, brothers John and PJ. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday, 19 October, from 6pm to 10pm. One way system from Ballinamore, Carrick Road with exit onto Fenagh, Kesh Road. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield on Friday, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Jack Faughnan, Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim

Jack Faughnan, St John’s Ave., Yonkers, New York, (formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co. Leitrim) October 16th 2017, peacefully. Predeceased by his wife Sheila and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by sons Sean and Stephen, daughter Sinead, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Vincent and Stephen sisters Moira and Angela, brothers in law, sisters in law, his extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St. Barnaba's Church, Yonkers, New York on Saturday, October 21, followed by laying to rest in the family crypt.

Elizabeth (Patsy) Gannon (née McGuinness), Tullyleague, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Gannon (nee McGuinness) Gannon's Eggs and Poultry, Tullyleague, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, 16th October 2017. Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, Elizabeth (Patsy). Predeceased by her husband Micheál, her brother Msgr Michael and her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her daughter Phia, sons Ray and Ciaran, brother Ted (Mullingar), daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Karina, Laureen, Eimear, Katelyn, Rhys and Andrew, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. Removal today, Thursday morning to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.

William Kelly, Templeogue, Dublin / Glenade, Leitrim

Kelly, William, 17th October 2017, Templeogue and formerly of Glenade, Co. Leitrim, Ex Superintendent An Garda Síochána, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in the Beacon Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughter Deirdre, sons Barry, Niall and Brendan, his brother Seamus, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Fiona, Susan and Sinéad, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of St. Pius X, College Drive on Friday morning arriving for 11am Requiem Mass with burial thereafter to Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice.

May they all rest in peace.

