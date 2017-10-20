Leitrim deaths - October 20, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at home on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Patricia Gallagher, Mullinaleck, Kinlough, and loving brother of Yvonne, Colm and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister, brothers, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Pauline Doyle (née Murray), Farrinseer, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan



Pauline Doyle (nee Murray) Farrinseer. Wife of the late Josie Doyle. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing children Gerard and Fiona, grandchildren Jolene, Jamie, Killian and Paidi, brother Michael, son-in-law, Pauric, relatives, neghbours and friends . Reposing at home Thursday evening from 9pm to 11pm and on Friday from 12 noon to 11pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Coronea for 11am. Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Shuttle bus from MacSheain's on Friday from 5pm to 10pm.

May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Formely Tully, Carrigallen and Ballyglass, Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon. Suddenly at her residence in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Loughlin, loving daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell, son-in-law Philip, adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, sisters Teresa, Eileen, Nancy and Rita, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her home today, Friday, 20th October, from 7pm til 11pm. Removal from her residence to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen Saturday, 21st October, arriving at 12 noon for Funeral Mass, burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to I.C.U. Cavan General Hospital c/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

Kathleen Kelleher (née Hargaden) Drumany, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Marie, brothers John and PJ. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield today, Friday, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Jack Faughnan, Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim

Jack Faughnan, St John’s Ave., Yonkers, New York, (formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co. Leitrim) October 16th 2017, peacefully. Predeceased by his wife Sheila and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by sons Sean and Stephen, daughter Sinead, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Vincent and Stephen sisters Moira and Angela, brothers in law, sisters in law, his extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St. Barnaba's Church, Yonkers, New York on Saturday, October 21, followed by laying to rest in the family crypt.

William Kelly, Templeogue, Dublin / Glenade, Leitrim

Kelly, William, 17th October 2017, Templeogue and formerly of Glenade, Co. Leitrim, Ex Superintendent An Garda Síochána, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in the Beacon Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughter Deirdre, sons Barry, Niall and Brendan, his brother Seamus, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Fiona, Susan and Sinéad, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Removal to the Church of St. Pius X, College Drive today, Friday morning arriving for 11am Requiem Mass with burial thereafter to Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice.

May they all rest in peace.





