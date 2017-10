Leitrim deaths - October 21 , 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick (Patsy) McCann, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patrick McCann, (known as Patsy),Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim; Peacefully, at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Reposing at his residence at Park Road on Sunday from 2pm until 10pm with family break time from 6 until 7pm; removal on Monday to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery, Glencar. House private at all other times. Patsy will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bernadette, his daughters Annie Clancy, Bernie Fox, Mary Geoghegan, Una McCrae, Caroline, Geraldine Cullen; His sons Padraig, Hughie, Kevin and the late Seamus RIP; his sister Cassie McCaftrey; sons in law, daughters in law, extended family and friends. Family flowers only; Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Patrick's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Carrick on Shannon or Our Lady's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton C/O any family member or funeral director.

Marie McIntyre (née Murphy), Port, Bawnboy, Co Cavan



Marie Mc Intyre (nee Murphy) Port Bawnboy Co Cavan October 20th 2017 peacefully at Cavan general hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy,sons Shane & Brian,daughter Tina,brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Saturday from 2pm until 10pm and Sunday from 12 noon until 4pm. Family time at all other times. Removal on Sunday evening arriving at St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosaleen Maguire, Clachan Court, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh / Teemore, Co Fermanagh



Rosaleen Maguire, Clachan Court, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Derrintony, Teemore. Friday, 20 October 2017. Remains reposing at her home in Clachan Court until removal on Saturday evening at 6.30pm to arrive for 7pm at St. Mary’s Church, Teemore. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 9.45am following by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at home on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Patricia Gallagher, Mullinaleck, Kinlough, and loving brother of Yvonne, Colm and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister, brothers, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Gilmartin Funeral Home, Kinlough on Sunday evening October, 22nd from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Home private to family from 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, arriving for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning Oct 23rd at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidans Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to North Leitrim Mens Group, Manorhamilton, care of Conlan & Breslin Funerals

Pauline Doyle (née Murray), Farrinseer, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan

Pauline Doyle (nee Murray) Farrinseer. Wife of the late Josie Doyle. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing children Gerard and Fiona, grandchildren Jolene, Jamie, Killian and Paidi, brother Michael, son-in-law, Pauric, relatives, neghbours and friends . Removal this morning, Saturday, to arrive The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Coronea for 11am. Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Formely Tully, Carrigallen and Ballyglass, Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon. Suddenly at her residence in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Loughlin, loving daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell, son-in-law Philip, adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, sisters Teresa, Eileen, Nancy and Rita, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Removal from her residence to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen today, Saturday, 21st October, arriving at 12 noon for Funeral Mass, burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to I.C.U. Cavan General Hospital c/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

Kathleen Kelleher (née Hargaden) Drumany, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Marie, brothers John and PJ. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Jack Faughnan, Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim

Jack Faughnan, St John’s Ave., Yonkers, New York, (formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co. Leitrim) October 16th 2017, peacefully. Predeceased by his wife Sheila and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by sons Sean and Stephen, daughter Sinead, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Vincent and Stephen sisters Moira and Angela, brothers in law, sisters in law, his extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St. Barnaba's Church, Yonkers, New York today, Saturday, October 21, followed by laying to rest in the family crypt.

May they all rest in peace.