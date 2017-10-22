Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, October 22 -updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

T P Shanley, London and formerly Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim



T.P. Shanley, Bromley, London and formerly from Cloonturk, Dromod, Co. Leitrim October 16th 2017 (peacefully) following a short illness at his home in Bromley. Sadly missed by his wife Tina, daughter Mary, granddaughter Florence, son in law Sean, brothers Seamus (Ballinamore) and Michael John (Cloonturk), sisters Mary Connolly (USA), Rosie Lyons (USA), Luana McDonagh (Dublin), and Patricia Creegan (London), brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, special friend Eileen his extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral to take place in Bromley.

Patrick (Patsy) McCann, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patrick McCann, (known as Patsy), Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim; Peacefully, at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Reposing at his residence at Park Road on Sunday until 10pm with family break time from 6 until 7pm; removal on Monday to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery, Glencar. House private at all other times. Patsy will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bernadette, his daughters Annie Clancy, Bernie Fox, Mary Geoghegan, Una McCrae, Caroline, Geraldine Cullen; His sons Padraig, Hughie, Kevin and the late Seamus RIP; his sister Cassie McCaftrey; sons in law, daughters in law, extended family and friends. Family flowers only; Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Patrick's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Carrick on Shannon or Our Lady's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton C/O any family member or funeral director.



Marie McIntyre (née Murphy), Port, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Marie Mc Intyre (nee Murphy) Port Bawnboy Co Cavan October 20th 2017 peacefully at Cavan general hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy,sons Shane & Brian,daughter Tina,brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Sunday from until 4pm. Family time at all other times. Removal on Sunday evening arriving at St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at home on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Patricia Gallagher, Mullinaleck, Kinlough, and loving brother of Yvonne, Colm and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister, brothers, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Gilmartin Funeral Home, Kinlough on Sunday evening October, 22nd from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Home private to family from 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, arriving for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning Oct 23rd at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidans Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to North Leitrim Mens Group, Manorhamilton, care of Conlan & Breslin Funerals.

Gerry Callaghan, Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon

Beloved husband of Teresa, adored Dad of Olivia and Fiona, much loved son of Tom and the late Katie, brother of Ollie, Liam, Aileen and Ethna. Gerry will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, father, brothers, sisters, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his residence today, Sunday from until 7p.m. House private outside of these times please. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday in Strokestown Parish Church followed by burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Please use shuttle service provided from Bank of Ireland, Church Street, Strokestown, for travel to and from the residence throughout reposal time. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Luke's Oncology Unit c/o Kieran Leavy, Funeral Director, Scramogue, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.