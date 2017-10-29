Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, October 29 - updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Jim Kelly, Mohercregg, Aughacashel, Leitrim

Jim Kelly, Mohercregg, Aughacashel, Co. Leitrim. Friday 27th October 2017 (peacefully) at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle on Sunday evening from 5o'clock until 6 o'clock with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 o'clock with funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Rosaleen Rush (née Burrage), 14 Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Rush (nee Burrage), 14 Termon Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Rosaleen passed away peacefully on the 27th of October in the loving care of the staff of the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, her loving daughters Susan (Beirne), Pauline (McNally) Galway and Rosaleen (Harten) Ballina, sons Mark, Brian and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her sisters Daphne and Evelyn, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rosaleen's remains will repose at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, today, Sunday 29th of October from 4pm until 6.15pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle.



Mary Bohan (née Gallagher), Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon

Late of Rathdiveen. At the County Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her sons James and Stephen, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother Pat (Drumshanbo), sister Eithne (Drumshanbo), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Monday for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please.