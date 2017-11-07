Leitrim deaths - November 7, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Elizabeth Galligan (née Creegan), Cootehill Road, Cavan Town, Co Cavan / Cloone, Co Leitrim



Elizabeth Galligan (nee Creegan) Cootehill Road, Cavan and formerly Cloone, Co. Leitrim. Monday November 6th, 2017, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Galligan and devoted mother of Marie, Seán and Christina. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Breda, her adored grandchildren, Conor, Regan and Caoimhe, her nephews, nieces, neighbours, all her relatives and many friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 12.00 noon until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 2pm on foot, to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul, Cavan, C/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan, Donation Box in Cathedral or any family member.

Paddy Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Paddy Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Monday,November 6, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Chapel at the rear of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim today Tuesday (7th November, 2017) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Anne Walsh (née McDermott), Killola, Rosscahill, Co Galway / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



Formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Beloved wife of Joe and loving mother of Mary, Joseph, Martin, Kevin, Carol, Sharon and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen, Co. Galway today, Tuesday, 7th November, from 6pm to 8pm. Her funeral cortege will arrive at Killannin Church, Rosscahill on Wednesday, 8th November, for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bernard (Alfie) Gannon, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath / Glasnevin, Co Dublin / Elphin, Co Roscommon



Alfie Gannon. Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath. Late of Glasnevin, Dublin and Clooneybrennan, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. 6th November, 2017. Peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital. Alfie will be sadly missed by his loving wife, of 56 years, Olive (nee Mulleady), children Adrian, Fr John, Declan and Sinead, cherished grandchildren, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (8th Nov.) from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm (sharp) to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Gerry Callaghan, Abbeytown, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Fairymount, Co Roscommon



Callaghan "Glen Oaks" 30 Curlew View, Abbeytown, Boyle, and late of Lisduff, Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. November 5th 2017 (Peacefully) at his residence. Gerry, predeceased by his mother Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving father Vincent, his siblings Gabriel (Fairymount), Christina (Galway), Sean, Padraig and Noreen (Fairymount). The staff and his friends of the Brothers of Charity Boyle. Uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends both in Boyle and in Fairymount. Reposing at his residence in Abbeytown today, Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. (Family time thereafter please). Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Fairymount for Mass of the Ressurection on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial in Fairymount Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Brothers of Charity Boyle or Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea. House private please

Esther McKiernan (née Sheridan), Churchtown, Co Dublin / Moyne, Co Longford



McKiernan (née Sheridan) Esther (Churchtown, Dublin 14 and formerly of Legga, Moyne, Co. Longford and ex nursing staff of Clonskeagh Hospital) – November 5, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving and much loved mother of Marie (Purcell), adoring and proud granny of Ann-Marie, Vivien and Philip, and great-grandmother of Megan. Very deeply regretted by her daughter, son-in-law James, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, Philip’s wife Sarah, dear brother Joe (Abbeylara) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and carers. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum today, Tuesday (Nov. 7). Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum, followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare.

Patricia McCrea, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Patricia McCrea, known as Patty, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at her residence. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

John Larkin, 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



John Larkin, 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly at his late residence. Reposing at the family home of Tuesday from 2 o'clock until 10 o'clock and on Wednesday from 11 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 1 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Motor Neurone Association of Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral, Please.

May they all rest in peace.

