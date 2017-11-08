Leitrim deaths - November 8, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Joseph (Jackie) Gallagher, Church St., Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Glenade, Co Leitrim



Formerly Glenade, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet. Beloved husband of Tess and loving father of Máirín, Niall, Finola and Aileen and father-in-law of Lorraine. Much loved Grandad (Gaga) of Wendy, David, Keva, Dale, Naoise and Jack. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Kathleen (Grange, Sligo) and brother, Aiden (Enniscrone), his extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today, Wednesday, from 3pm to 10pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by interment in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, if desired to The Parkinsons Assoc. of Ireland c/o Smiths Funeral Directors.

Elizabeth Galligan (née Creegan), Cootehill Road, Cavan Town, Co Cavan / Cloone, Co Leitrim

Elizabeth Galligan (nee Creegan) Cootehill Road, Cavan and formerly Cloone, Co. Leitrim. Monday November 6th, 2017, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Galligan and devoted mother of Marie, Seán and Christina. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Breda, her adored grandchildren, Conor, Regan and Caoimhe, her nephews, nieces, neighbours, all her relatives and many friends. Removal today, Wednesday at 2pm on foot, to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul, Cavan, C/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan, Donation Box in Cathedral or any family member.



Paddy Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Paddy Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Monday,November 6, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill today, Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Anne Walsh (née McDermott), Killola, Rosscahill, Co Galway / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Beloved wife of Joe and loving mother of Mary, Joseph, Martin, Kevin, Carol, Sharon and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Her funeral cortege will arrive at Killannin Church, Rosscahill today, Wednesday, for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bernard (Alfie) Gannon, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath / Glasnevin, Co Dublin / Elphin, Co Roscommon

Alfie Gannon. Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath. Late of Glasnevin, Dublin and Clooneybrennan, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. 6th November, 2017. Peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital. Alfie will be sadly missed by his loving wife, of 56 years, Olive (nee Mulleady), children Adrian, Fr John, Declan and Sinead, cherished grandchildren, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin today, Wednesday (8th Nov.) from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm (sharp) to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Gerry Callaghan, Abbeytown, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Fairymount, Co Roscommon

Callaghan "Glen Oaks" 30 Curlew View, Abbeytown, Boyle, and late of Lisduff, Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. November 5th 2017 (Peacefully) at his residence. Gerry, predeceased by his mother Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving father Vincent, his siblings Gabriel (Fairymount), Christina (Galway), Sean, Padraig and Noreen (Fairymount). The staff and his friends of the Brothers of Charity Boyle. Uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends both in Boyle and in Fairymount. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Fairymount for Mass of the Ressurection on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial in Fairymount Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Brothers of Charity Boyle or Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea. House private please

Esther McKiernan (née Sheridan), Churchtown, Co Dublin / Moyne, Co Longford

McKiernan (née Sheridan) Esther (Churchtown, Dublin 14 and formerly of Legga, Moyne, Co. Longford and ex nursing staff of Clonskeagh Hospital) – November 5, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving and much loved mother of Marie (Purcell), adoring and proud granny of Ann-Marie, Vivien and Philip, and great-grandmother of Megan. Very deeply regretted by her daughter, son-in-law James, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, Philip’s wife Sarah, dear brother Joe (Abbeylara) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and carers. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum, followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare.

Patricia McCrea, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Patricia McCrea, known as Patty, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at her residence. Reposing at the family home today, Wednesday from 3 pm to 5pm with house private at all other times, please. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

John Larkin, 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

John Larkin, 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly at his late residence. Reposing at the family home today, Wednesday from 11am until 10pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Motor Neurone Association of Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral, Please.

May they all rest in peace.