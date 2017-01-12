Carrick U16s hit 50 points in big wn

Carrick entertained Ballyhaunis in the Connacht U16 Development League in Keenaghan on Saturday needing a win to keep then in contention in the League.

With conditions for rugby near perfect this led to Carrick deciding to play open, flowing rugby which they did with aplomb putting 50 points on the scoreboard and just conceding 7.

Paul Woods went over for a try in the first minute which he duly converted and more tries followed, the scorers being James Og Maguire, Tom McKeon, Liam Phelan Sean Lenehan, Matthew Earley, James Maguire and Adam O’Connor with five of these tries converted by Woods and Lenehan.

This was a great team performance but greater challenges will arise especially next week’s home match against leaders, Oughterard - check Rugby Club website for date and kick off time.

Team: Sean Lenehan, Liam Phelan, Tom McKeon, Matthew Earley, Conor Hawksby, Paul Woods, Alan Crowe, James Maguire, Liam Taylor, Adam O’Connor, Cathal Gormley, Kevin Brady, Roarke Toal, Turlough Moore, James Og Maguire.

Minis: Carrick RFC minis returned to training last Saturday January 7, and will continue each Saturday at 09.45 at the club grounds in Castlecarra. It's never too late to start and new players are always welcome to come along and have a go.

If interested come along any Saturday to make contact with Aidan (Mini's coordinator), Maeve (Child Welfare Officer) or any other coach who would be delighted to help. Carrick Minis play at all age levels U8, U9, U10, U11 and U12.

Youths: Youths training continues each Sunday morning from 10:30 to 12:30 at Carrick RFC facilities in Castlecarra. Carrick RFC Youth field teams at U13, U14, U15 and U16.

All teams welcome new players at any time of the year so if interested drop by any Sunday morning and have a chat with Donal (Youth's coordinator) or any CRFC coach.

Updates: Keep up to date on all news and fixtures by visiting www.carrickrugbyclub.ie or follow us on Facebook and/or Twitter.