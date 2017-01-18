John Muldoon signs new deal with Connacht

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are delighted to announce that John Muldoon has signed a new contract for the 2017/18 season. The latest deal will extend Muldoon’s professional career at the province to an impressive 15 seasons. This current season marks his sixth as captain of the club.

The Portumna man made his senior debut in 2004 and has since played 291 times for his home province, including 66 European games. The highest capped player, both for Connacht and in the PRO12 championship, the 34-year-old has started 16 of Connacht’s 17 games this season.

Commenting on the news, John said, “It’s hard to believe next season will be my 15th with Connacht. In one way the time has flown by but we have also changed immeasurably as a club in the time since I started out. I am proud of everything we have achieved, highlighted by the PRO12 win last season, but I believe there is a lot more to come from us as a club.

“I have always said that I would like to continue playing if I had the physical fitness and mental hunger to do so. I am loving my rugby and continuously learning and it was an easy decision in the end to sign on again. It remains a huge honour playing for and leading my home province and I am really excited about the future of Connacht Rugby.”

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane said, “It’s no surprise that everyone at Connacht Rugby is delighted that our captain John Muldoon will be playing another season at the Sportsground. John continues to be a vital member of our team highlighted by the fact that he is still the first name you expect to see on the team sheet week in week out.

“He is a role model in our community and to every player that comes in the gates of the Sportsground.”

Head Coach Pat Lam added, “John represents so much of what Connacht Rugby is about. He continues to drive high standards of himself and everyone around him. I have seen how others constantly look to him as an example of what you can achieve with hard work and determination.

“Personally, I’ve enjoyed every minute of working with him over the last four seasons and I’m delighted that he’ll continue to play and lead in the Connacht jersey next season.”