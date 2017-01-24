Connacht Rugby announce Pieta House as charity partner for 2017

Over the season Connacht Rugby will work closely with Pieta House, providing them with active support on specific projects, including their flagship fundraising event Darkness into Light taking place at different locations around the country on Saturday May 6th 2017.

Connacht Rugby players and management will be involved in various awareness campaigns for the national charity.

Commenting on the announcement Connacht Rugby’s Business Relationship Manager Barry McCann said, "This is the second season we will work with Pieta House and we hope to make a real difference in helping them to raise awareness around self-harm and suicide in Ireland.

"As with every season our objective is to increase awareness for our charity partner. Pieta House do wonderful work and make a big impact in Connacht, Ireland and abroad and we look forward to working with them again this season.

"With so many deserving charities it is always a difficult process in selecting the nominated charities each season and where possible we will continue to support additional charity initiatives.”

Brian Higgins CEO of Pieta House commented on the partnership saying, “I’m very grateful to Connacht Rugby for choosing to support Pieta House as their official charity partner for another season. Partnerships and support of this kind are essential to raise awareness of suicide and self-harm in our communities. Our vision is to live in a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma have been replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance. Supporting and looking out for each other is a vital part of team sports and I encourage all those who are part of the club to continue to look after themselves and to watch out for each other.”

About Pieta House

Pieta House was founded in 2006 by Joan Freeman and offers counselling to those suffering from suicidal ideation, those who have been bereaved by suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm. Everything is free of charge and staff are fully qualified and provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service. A doctor’s referral or a psychiatric report is not required.

In the bereavement centres, Pieta provides counselling, therapy and support to individuals, couples, families and children who have been bereaved by suicide

All of the services can also be accessed by phoning the free 24-hour suicide helpline 1800 247 247.

Pieta House West in Tuam provides one-to-one professional and therapeutic support to individuals across the western region who are struggling with thoughts of suicide or engaging in self-harm.

The Galway Suicide Bereavement Centre is located at 13 Dun Daingean, Newcastle. Phone - 091 502 921.

The Pieta House Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer for Co Galway is Pauline Cahillane. Email: pauline.cahillane@pieta.ie / Telephone: 085 856 8082.

For more information, visit www.pieta.ie.

For information on how your charity can apply for support from Connacht Rugby, please go to www.connachtrugby.ie/ about/charities