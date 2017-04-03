Connacht Cup defeats for Carrick RFC U16s & U14s

Carrick U16s travelled to Castlebar for the first round of the Connacht plate on Saturday last.

The match was evenly contested at three points apiece when Castlebar took full advantage following an injury to Alan Crowe, scoring a try just before half time.

Midway through the second half, Castlebar went over for a further two tries leaving the score 20-3. However Carrick rallied with two tries from James Maguire, one following a quick tap penalty from Paul Woods and the other from a lineout catch where on landing, Castlebar decided not to commit to the maul so Maguire turned on a sixpence and waltzed through untouched for a fine individual try.

It was now 20-15 with five minutes to go and Carrick with nothing to lose laid siege to the Castlebar line.

After continued infringements, the referee warned the home team that if they were to infringe again he would award a penalty try but time was not on Carrick's side and soon after the final whistle went.

Team: Sean Lenehan, Conor Hawksby, Tom McKeon, Matthew Earley (c), Liam Phelan, Paul Woods, Alan Crowe, James Og Maguire, Turlough Moore, Roarke Toal, Cathal Gormley, Adam O'Connor, James Maguire, Ethan Beirne, Robin Weaver and Liam Taylor.

U8/9: A combined U8 and U9 squad travelled to Castlebar last Saturday to take on Connacht's finest in their Connacht Blitz. The determination displayed by the U8s playing up a level for the first time left many spectators mesmerised.

The coaching staff would like to take this opportunity to thank all the parents and players for their commitment throughout the year. We would also like to remind the under 8s that they have a special blitz next week in Mullingar.

U10: Carrick U10s had a great day at the Connacht blitz in Ballina. They took part in four tough games beating Loughrea and Castlebar, drawing with Ballina and losing to Gort. Great effort from all the players, they have really improved over the season and all their hard work showed on the day.

U14 Connacht Plate: Carrick lost to Claremorris at the weekend. Team: Charles McDermott, Rian Moffatt, Hedd Morgan, Jack Flanagan, Cian Connolly, Niall Crowe, Andrew McKenna, Sam Rodden, Michael Farrell, Mark Lenehan, Daniel Bosquette, Oisin Curley, Oliver Charles, Phelim Flynn, Tommy Taylor, Patrick Charles, Kyle McCrann.

Abbey CC Boyle: Carrick on Shannon RFC would like to congratulate Abbey College Boyle on winning the Connacht Junior Emerging Cup last Wednesday defeating St. Joseph's of Foxford by 24-18. A special congratulations to all the Carrick youths players involved in the squad, to Team Manager Aengus Martin (Carrick RFC mini's coach), team coach Colm McWeeney (CCRO Carrick RFC and Connacht).

Fundraiser in aid of the Rebecca Hollidge medical fund

Rebecca has a medical condition that requires her to travel abroad regularly to receive medical treatment. The costs associated with this treatment is significant and on Friday night March 31, the Hollidge family will host an Auction night in The Bush Hotel to raise funds to help pay for the treatment Rebecca requires.

Rebecca's parents Peter and Yvonne are well known within the Carrick rugby community where Peter has coached and refereed for many years at mini's and youths levels.

Club members past and present are asked to come along on the night and show their support Peter and his family for this very worthy cause. Tickets available on the door on the night.