Connacht Rugby launch new website

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce that a brand new website has been launched to enhance the province's online presence and provide a first-class platform for supporters to access exclusive content and all of the latest Connacht Rugby news.

With a clean and concise design, quicker loading times, and easy navigation on desktop, mobile and tablet, the new website is tailored to engage and inform Connacht supporters from around the world.

As part of the website launch, Connacht Rugby are revamping online content and will be providing the latest news from inside the camp daily along with providing behind-the-scenes video content throughout next season, starting next week with an exclusive Kieran Keane interview.

With the fanbase continuing to grow and more people attending Connacht Rugby matches at the Sportsground than ever before, the new website aims to give supporters an outstanding online experience.

Adding to the many benefits of being a Connacht Rugby Season Ticket holder, there will also be an Exclusive Members' Area in place for Season Ticket holders ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The new, improved newsfeed will provide a constant stream of news, videos and photographs to give visitors a unique insight into Connacht Rugby while the new Match Centre will include live updates with extensive player stats on matchday.

The website address will remain www.connachtrugby.ie and Connacht Rugby will also be launching a new website for the Club & Community game later this summer.