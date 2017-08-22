Connacht Rugby extend partnership with The Connacht Hotel

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce a new three-year deal with official hotel partners, The Connacht Hotel.

Long-standing partners of the province, The Connacht Hotel has been welcoming guests to Galway for almost 50 years. It is the flagship hotel for the Connacht Hospitality Group, that also includes the newly reopened Forster Court Hotel and the Residence Hotel as well as two of Galway’s busiest bars, An Púcan and 1520 Bar.

Commenting on the new three-year deal, Connacht Rugby Head & Commercial and Marketing, Brian Mahony, said, “The Connacht Hotel have been partners of ours for many years and we are delighted to extend that partnership for another three years. The fact that it is located within walking distance of Galway city centre and the Sportsground, the hotel is the perfect venue for visiting clubs and supporters from across Europe."

Karl Daly, CEO of the Connacht Hospitality Group, added, "Connacht Hospitality Group and The Connacht Hotel are delighted to confirm a three-year extension to our existing sponsorship relationship. We are delighted to be associated with Connacht Rugby both in their excellent work on the sports field and in the community and we wish all at Connacht Rugby every success for the coming season."