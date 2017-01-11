League leaders suffer heavy defeat

The Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League returned last weekend with league leaders Carbury suffering a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Strand Celtic.

Carbury took the lead with an excellent finish from Colm Jinks but Strand Celtic stayed composed and Damien McCallion equalised before Ryan McManus fired to the back of the Carbury net to give Strand Celtic the lead.

After two Carbury red cards Strand Celtic went for the jugular. Further goals from Gareth Kelly, Mark McGoldrick and McCallion with his second and Strand’s fifth put the result beyond doubt.

Champions Boyle Celtic stay on course winning 6-2 at home to Ballymote Celtic.

Mark Irwin scored both goals for the visitors but Boyle, with Shane Battles scoring twice and a goal each from Aaron Murren, Gerard McDermottroe, Thomas Lavin and Niall Brennan, took all three points and a big confidence boost prior to their FAI Junior Cup game next Sunday away to Ballina Town.

Calry Bohs made the short journey to St John’s and took the lead on ten minutes from the penalty spot when Eoin Nicholson dispatched the spot kick before Malachy Spratt equalised, also from the penalty spot.

St John's took the lead with Spratt on target once more but with ten minutes remaining Eoin Nicholson struck to earn a deserved point.

Yeats United welcomed Glenview Stars and went on to win in style with goals from Alan O’Dowd, John Hestor, Paul Logan and Caoileann Carty. Gino O’Boyle scored the only goal for Glenview Stars.

The Andrew Mullen Sligo Pallets Premier Division is all to play for with the six clubs in search of silverware.

Arrow Harps at home to neighbours and high flying Ballygawley Celtic was not a game for the faint of heart. Arrow Harps struck first from the penalty spot with leading scorer Daniel Willis bringing his tally to 20 league goals.

The second half saw Harps go further ahead on 60 minutes when Andy Flynn fired home goal number two. Ballygawley never gave up the chase and were rewarded ten minutes from time when Ross McLaughlin fired home a free kick.

Cliffoney Celtic lost by the odd goal in seven at home to Merville United. Gary O'Connor, Oran Gallagher and Cahill Kelly were on the mark for Cliffoney while Stephen Keenan scored twice for Merville with a goal each from Graham Irwin and Ryan Hargadon for a very impressive three points.

In the Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Division One, Martin Doherty and Vinnie Frizzel were the toast of Gurteen with a goal each while Martin Devaney netted for Coolaney United.

The derby between Real Tubber and Chaffpool United was another cracker of a game. Damien Watters and Keith Davey had given the pool a two lead and Real Tubber were dead in the water until the 65th minute when Jack Walsh gave them a lifeline and they took it five minutes from time when Martin Mulvaney stepped up to crack home a glorious equaliser.

There was no separating Dromore Villa and Benbulben with Mark McLoughlin earning a share of the points for Benbulben.