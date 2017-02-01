Boyle looking to claim another scalp in last 16 of FAI Junior Cup

On Sunday next, February 5 Boyle Celtic will play arguably the biggest game in the club's history when they host Dublin outfit VEC United in the seventh round of the FAI Junior Cup.

Boyle secured their place in the last 16 of Europe's largest knock-out competition when they defeated Ballina Town on penalties.

VEC United advanced to the last 16 after their win over Cork side Buttevant AFC in the last round.

Boyle Celtic, who are the defending Sligo/Leitrim and District Super League champions are within touching distance of the last eight of the prestigious competition and are urging everybody in Boyle and the surrounding areas to support the team on Sunday.

As the anticipation for Sunday's match grows Boyle Celtic flags, car flags and bunting are on sale in the town and the club are urging everyone to get behind the team and fly the club colours throughout the town.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 2pm in Celtic Park, Boyle.