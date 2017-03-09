Dream come true to Carrick's Niall Holahan

It will be a dream come true for talented young Carrick-on-Shannon footballer Niall Holahan when he leads out the Sligo/Leitrim U12 team to face mighty Celtic at Sligo Showgrounds in the side’s glamour opening game in the prestigious Sligo Super Cup on April 28.

Niall will lead a squad of 16 elite players drawn from the Sligo/Leitrim youth leagues in the three day festival of underage football. And he’ll be joined by his Carrick teammate Gerard Murtagh on the Sligo Leitrim side.

The two Carrick Town lads attended the official launch of the tournament at Sligo City Hall on Friday evening.

Sligo Leitrim will also face Linfield FC from Belfast and the highly rated Dublin District Schoolboys League in what promises to be a tough opening group.

The other group features Sheffield Wednesday, Club Northern Ireland, North Dublin District League and the Mayo League.

The tournament, which has Sligo Pet Stop as its main sponsor, runs at The Showgrounds from April 28-30.

Former Sligo Rovers manager and Celtic legend, Willie McStay will be guests of honour.