The Showgrounds to host Boyle's Junior Cup semi-final

It has been confirmed that Boyle Celtic's FAI Junior Cup semi-final clash with Kilkenny side Evergreen will be played in The Showgrounds, Sligo on Sunday, April 9 at 3pm.

Boyle Celtic and the Sligo/Leitrim & District League are urging all local clubs to offer their support to Darren Hurd's side as they bid to reach the final of the prestigious competition.

As a reward for their success to date in the competition Boyle enter the Daily Mail FAI Cup at the qualifying round. The draw was made last week and Boyle will face a tough challenge as they must make the journey to face Killarney. Coincidentally Killarney have also qualified for the semi-finals of the Junior Cup where they will face Dublin side Sheriff YC.

Ahead of the semi-final Boyle man Donie O Connor has penned 'The Boyle Celtic song' which will be recorded and released in the coming days.