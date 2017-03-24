The Showgrounds to host Boyle's Junior Cup semi-final

It has been confirmed that Boyle Celtic's FAI Junior Cup semi-final clash with Kilkenny side Evergreen will be played in The Showgrounds, Sligo on Sunday, April 9 at 3pm.

Boyle Celtic and the Sligo/Leitrim & District League are urging all local clubs to offer their support to Darren Hurd's side as they bid to reach the final of the prestigious competition.

We are delighted to be hosting @BoyleCelticFC FAI Junior Cup semi-final at The Showgrounds. They play Evergreen on Sunday April 9 at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/B17UTwsDBe — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) March 19, 2017

As a reward for their success to date in the competition Boyle enter the Daily Mail FAI Cup at the qualifying round. The draw was made last week and Boyle will face a tough challenge as they must make the journey to face Killarney. Coincidentally Killarney have also qualified for the semi-finals of the Junior Cup where they will face Dublin side Sheriff YC.

Ahead of the semi-final Boyle man Donie O Connor has penned 'The Boyle Celtic song' which will be recorded and released in the coming days.