Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results
Thursday April 6
U14: Group A Semi-Final: Manor Rangers v Merville United 6.30; Group A Shield: Arrow Harps v Valley Rovers 6.30
U17: Valley Rovers v Ballygawley Celtic 6.30
Friday April 7
U18 Cup Semi-Final: Arrow Harps v Ballymote Celtic 6.30
U16: Group A: Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 6.30
Saturday April 8
U18 Cup Semi-Final: Merville United v Ballisodare United
U11: All Cleveragh Astro
Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 10.00; Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 11.00; Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 12.00; Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 12.00; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic 12.00; Group B: Coolaney United v Benbulben 10.00; Ballisodare United v Strand Celtic 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats United 10.00; Arrow Harps v Real Tubber 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v Manor Rangers 1.00
U13: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 11.00; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 11.30; Division 1 Cup: Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 11.00; Benbulben v Carrick Town 2.00; Division 1 Shield Final: St John’s v Real/Strand/Valley 1.00
U14: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 2.00
U15: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 1.00; Division 1 Cup: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 11.00; Real Tubber v Merville United 2.30
U16: Division 1 Cup Final: Benbulben v Coolaney United 3.30
U17: Boyle Celtic v Valley Rovers 3.00
Girls U12: Real Tubber v Calry Bohs 10,00; Benbulben v Arrow Harps 11.30; Yeats United v Manor Rangers 1.00
Sunday April 9
Great Southern Hotel Sligo: Ballisodare Utd v Manor Rangers; Carbury FC v St John’s (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Arrow Harps v Cliffoney Celtic; Merville Utd v MCR; Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic (11.00)
Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Division One: Dromore Villa v Chaffpool United; Real Tubber v Coolaney Utd; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben (11.00)
FAI Junior Cup Semi Final: Boyle Celtic v Evergreen Kilkenny in The Showgrounds 3.00
Tuesday April 11
U17: Cup Semi-Finals: Ballisodare United v Benbulben; Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps (6.30)
U12: Group A Shield Semi-Final: Carrick Town v Manor / Boyle 6.30
U14: Division 1: Merville United v Dromore Villa 6.30
Wednesday April 12
Girls U16 Cup Semi-Finals: Yeats United v Manor / Dromore; Strand Celtic v Calry Bohs (6.30)
U12: Division 1 Shield: Gurteen Celtic v St John’s 6.30
U13: Group A: Calry Bohs v Manor Rangers 6.30
U15: Division 1 Cup: Ballisodare United v Merville United 6.30
Thursday April 13
U15: Group A: Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 7.00; Division 1 Cup: Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 6.30
U16: Group A: Real Tubber v Ballisodare United 6.30
Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 6.30
Friday April 14
U18: Cup Final: Arrow/ Ballymote v Merville / Ballisodare
Girls U16 Cup Final: Yeats / Dromore/Manor v Strand / Calry
U12: Group A Cup Final: Merville United v Arrow Harps
U12: Group A Shield Final: Strand Celtic v Carrick / Manor/ Boyle
U14: Group A Shield Final: Arrow Harps v Kilglass/Inishcrone 6.00; Division 1: Calry Bohs v Merville United 6.30
RESULTS
Great Southern Hotel Sligo: Boyle Celtic 2-1 Ballisodare Utd 1; Aughanagh Celtic 4-1 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 1-3 Manor Rangers 3
Andrew Mullen Sligo Pallets Premier: Cliffoney Celtic 0-3 MCR
Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Division One: Benbulben 3-0 Chaffpool United
Radisson Blu Sligo W B Yeats Cup Quarter Final: St John’s 0-3 Carbury FC
Robert Cawley Memorial Cup: First Round: Merville Utd 4-2 Coolaney Utd; Quarter Finals: Carrick Town 4-1 Gurteen Celtic; Arrow Harps 4-3 Real Tubber
T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup: Iorras Aontaithe 0-3 Boyle Celtic
T.P. Brennan Connacht Shield: Manulla B 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic
U18: Boyle Celtic 0-3 Merville United; Real Tubber 0-3 Merville United
U15: Group A: Ballymote Celtic 2-4 Arrow Harps; Strand Celtic 1-1 Benbulben; Division 1 Shield: Gurteen Celtic 0-3 St John’s; Division 1 Shield Final: St John’s 0-1 Ballygawley Celtic
U13: Group A: Strand Celtic 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; U13: Division 1 Shield: Real Tubber 0-3 Valley Rovers
U12: Group A Cup: Arrow Harps 2-1 Real Tubber; Group A Shield: Manor Rangers 1-3 Boyle Celtic; Division 1: Carrick Town 4-1 Coolaney United; Gurteen Celtic 0-4 Calry Bohs; Yeats United 2-1 Kilglass/Inishcrone
U14: Group A Cup: Benbulben 2-3 Gurteen Celtic; Group A Shield: Valley Rovers 0-3 Ballisodare United
Connacht Cup U16 Semi-Final: Strand Celtic 2-1 Castlerea Celtic
U16: Division 1 Cup: Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Carrick Town; Division 1 Shield: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Dromore Villa
Connacht Shield U18 Semi-Final: Ballisodare United 3-0 Boyle Celtic
Girls U14: Calry Bohs 3-0 Arrow Harps; Ballisodare United 1-4 Manor Rangers; Boyle Celtic 0-4 Real Tubber; Ballymote Celtic 0-4 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 2-4 Yeats United; Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Yeats United
Connacht Shield U12 Semi-Final: Merville United 0-2 Knocknacarra
Connacht Cup U14 Semi-Final: Mervue 3-2 Manor Rangers
Connacht Shield U16 Semi-Final: Knocknacarra 1-2 Coolaney United
