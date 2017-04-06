Soccer

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

Leitrim Sport

Leitrim Sport

Sligo Leitrim Soccer Fixtures & Results

Thursday April 6

U14: Group A Semi-Final: Manor Rangers v Merville United 6.30; Group A Shield: Arrow Harps v Valley Rovers 6.30

U17: Valley Rovers v Ballygawley Celtic 6.30

Friday April 7

U18 Cup Semi-Final: Arrow Harps v Ballymote Celtic 6.30

U16: Group A: Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 6.30

Saturday April 8

U18 Cup Semi-Final: Merville United v Ballisodare United

U11: All Cleveragh Astro

Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 10.00; Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 11.00; Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 12.00; Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 12.00; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic 12.00; Group B: Coolaney United v Benbulben 10.00; Ballisodare United v Strand Celtic 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats United 10.00; Arrow Harps v Real Tubber 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v Manor Rangers 1.00

U13: Group A: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 11.00; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 11.30; Division 1 Cup: Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps 11.00; Benbulben v Carrick Town 2.00; Division 1 Shield Final: St John’s v Real/Strand/Valley 1.00

U14: Division 1: Calry Bohs v Real Tubber 2.00

U15: Group A: Boyle Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 1.00; Division 1 Cup: Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers 11.00; Real Tubber v Merville United 2.30

U16: Division 1 Cup Final: Benbulben v Coolaney United 3.30

U17: Boyle Celtic v Valley Rovers 3.00

Girls U12: Real Tubber v Calry Bohs 10,00; Benbulben v Arrow Harps 11.30; Yeats United v Manor Rangers 1.00

Sunday April 9

Great Southern Hotel Sligo: Ballisodare Utd v Manor Rangers; Carbury FC v St John’s (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Arrow Harps v Cliffoney Celtic; Merville Utd v MCR; Carrick Town v Ballygawley Celtic (11.00)

Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Division One: Dromore Villa v Chaffpool United; Real Tubber v Coolaney Utd; Gurteen Celtic v Benbulben (11.00)

FAI Junior Cup Semi Final: Boyle Celtic v Evergreen Kilkenny in The Showgrounds 3.00

Tuesday April 11

U17: Cup Semi-Finals: Ballisodare United v Benbulben; Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps (6.30)

U12: Group A Shield Semi-Final: Carrick Town v Manor / Boyle 6.30

U14: Division 1: Merville United v Dromore Villa 6.30

Wednesday April 12

Girls U16 Cup Semi-Finals: Yeats United v Manor / Dromore; Strand Celtic v Calry Bohs (6.30)

U12: Division 1 Shield: Gurteen Celtic v St John’s 6.30

U13: Group A: Calry Bohs v Manor Rangers 6.30

U15: Division 1 Cup: Ballisodare United v Merville United 6.30

Thursday April 13

U15: Group A: Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 7.00; Division 1 Cup: Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 6.30

U16: Group A: Real Tubber v Ballisodare United 6.30

Girls U16: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 6.30

Friday April 14

U18: Cup Final: Arrow/ Ballymote v Merville / Ballisodare

Girls U16 Cup Final: Yeats / Dromore/Manor v Strand / Calry

U12: Group A Cup Final: Merville United v Arrow Harps

U12: Group A Shield Final: Strand Celtic v Carrick / Manor/ Boyle

U14: Group A Shield Final: Arrow Harps v Kilglass/Inishcrone 6.00; Division 1: Calry Bohs v Merville United 6.30

RESULTS

Great Southern Hotel Sligo: Boyle Celtic 2-1 Ballisodare Utd 1; Aughanagh Celtic 4-1 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 1-3 Manor Rangers 3

Andrew Mullen Sligo Pallets Premier: Cliffoney Celtic 0-3 MCR

Cleary Landscapes & Pitch Maintenance Division One: Benbulben 3-0 Chaffpool United

Radisson Blu Sligo W B Yeats Cup Quarter Final: St John’s 0-3 Carbury FC

Robert Cawley Memorial Cup: First Round: Merville Utd 4-2 Coolaney Utd; Quarter Finals: Carrick Town 4-1 Gurteen Celtic; Arrow Harps 4-3 Real Tubber

T.P. Brennan Connacht Cup: Iorras Aontaithe 0-3 Boyle Celtic

T.P. Brennan Connacht Shield: Manulla B 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic

U18: Boyle Celtic 0-3 Merville United; Real Tubber 0-3 Merville United

U15: Group A: Ballymote Celtic 2-4 Arrow Harps; Strand Celtic 1-1 Benbulben; Division 1 Shield: Gurteen Celtic 0-3 St John’s; Division 1 Shield Final: St John’s 0-1 Ballygawley Celtic

U13: Group A: Strand Celtic 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; U13: Division 1 Shield: Real Tubber 0-3 Valley Rovers

U12: Group A Cup: Arrow Harps 2-1 Real Tubber; Group A Shield: Manor Rangers 1-3 Boyle Celtic; Division 1: Carrick Town 4-1 Coolaney United; Gurteen Celtic 0-4 Calry Bohs; Yeats United 2-1 Kilglass/Inishcrone

U14: Group A Cup: Benbulben 2-3 Gurteen Celtic; Group A Shield: Valley Rovers 0-3 Ballisodare United

Connacht Cup U16 Semi-Final: Strand Celtic 2-1 Castlerea Celtic

U16: Division 1 Cup: Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-0 Carrick Town; Division 1 Shield: Boyle Celtic 3-0 Dromore Villa

Connacht Shield U18 Semi-Final: Ballisodare United 3-0 Boyle Celtic

Girls U14: Calry Bohs 3-0 Arrow Harps; Ballisodare United 1-4 Manor Rangers; Boyle Celtic 0-4 Real Tubber; Ballymote Celtic 0-4 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 2-4 Yeats United; Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Yeats United

Connacht Shield U12 Semi-Final: Merville United 0-2 Knocknacarra

Connacht Cup U14 Semi-Final: Mervue 3-2 Manor Rangers

Connacht Shield U16 Semi-Final: Knocknacarra 1-2 Coolaney United