Sligo Rovers to host family fun zone ahead of Connacht derby against Galway

Sligo Rovers are set to host a family fun day at this weekend’s fixture against Galway United, supported by the SSE Airtricity League.



Gerard Lyttle’s side host the Tribesmen in a crucial relegation six-pointer in the game after the mid-season break in the Premier Division.

The club, supported by the league, will host a family fun day which will see the SSE Airtricity League Family Fun Zone head to the Showgrounds.

Join us from 5pm on Saturday for our BIG family fun day before our game with @GalwayUnitedFC . We hope you can join us! #bitored pic.twitter.com/UrIhMFkuef — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) June 14, 2017

Soccer Inflatables, a Balloon Artist and face painting will be taking place on the Family Fun Day and every child will also receive a free ice cream, with kick-off this Saturday at 7.45pm.

The club are also running a special ticket offer involving the Sligo GAA match, offering a 20% discount to fans who go to both games and the club have also visited over 20 local schools this week promoting the game.

SSE Airtricity League Marketing Executive John McGuinness said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Sligo Rovers in their family fun day.

“We brought the SSE Airtricity League Family Fun Zone to Bray Wanderers v St. Patrick’s Athletic earlier in the season and it turned out to be a huge success so we’re positive it will have the same impact at the Showgrounds.

“It should be a great occasion on the pitch as well so we’re really looking forward to getting up there on Saturday and supporting Sligo with this great event.”

For information on how to get tickets, head to the Sligo Rovers website here.