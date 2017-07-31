SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Sligo Rovers complete deadline day signings of Vinny Faherty, Greg Moorhouse and Jamie McDonagh

Philip Rooney

Reporter:

Philip Rooney

Two of Sligo Rovers' transfer deadline day signings Greg Moorhouse and Jamie McDonagh pictured in The Showgrounds.

Sligo Rovers have strengthened their squad with the addition of three transfer deadline day signings.

The club's social media accounts were on the ball early this morning as they prepared fans for the new arrivals.