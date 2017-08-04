FAI Cup 1st Round
Kick-off times confirmed for first round of FAI Cup
Local sides Longford Town and Sligo Rovers will clash in the 'N4 derby'
The dates and kick-off times for the first round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup were confirmed this afternoon with local sides Longford Town and Sligo Rovers set to go head to head in City Calling Stadium, Longford on Saturday, August 12 at 7.30pm.
We take on Sligo Rovers in the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup 1st Round, Sat 12th Aug, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm. https://t.co/wZktckS3UR— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) August 3, 2017
The full Irish Daily Mail First Round fixture is as follows:
Friday, August 11
Cabinteely v U.C.D., Stradbrook, 7.45pm; Waterford v Shelbourne, R.S.C., 7.45pm; Finn Harps v Bohemians, Finn Park, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Glenville, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm; Wexford v Crumlin United, Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm
Saturday, August 12
Cobh Wanderers v Killarney Celtic, Oldchurch Park, 4pm; Cobh Ramblers v Limerick, St. Colman’s Park, 7.45pm; Ballincollig v Athlone Town, CIT, 5pm; Bangor Celtic v Everton, Iveagh Grounds, 6.30pm; Bray Wanderers v Cork City, Carlisle Grounds, 7pm; Longford Town v Sligo Rovers, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Sunday, August 13
Bluebell United v Sheriff YC, Red Cow, 12pm; Evergreen v Drogheda United, Evergreen Park, 2pm; Killester United v Galway United, Haddon Park, 2pm; Portmarnock v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Paddy’s Hill, 2pm; Dundalk v Derry City, Oriel Park, 6.30pm
In other League of Ireland news, it has been confirmed that the SSE Airtricity League game between Cork City and Sligo Rovers on Friday, August 18 will be broadcast live on RTE 2.
@RTEsoccer set to broadcast @CorkCityFC v @sligorovers live as @SSEAirtricityLg title draws closer.— SSEAirtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 3, 2017
▶️ https://t.co/TP5AsASOtk #LOI pic.twitter.com/wnxGCRoNOr
