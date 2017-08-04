Kick-off times confirmed for first round of FAI Cup

The dates and kick-off times for the first round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup were confirmed this afternoon with local sides Longford Town and Sligo Rovers set to go head to head in City Calling Stadium, Longford on Saturday, August 12 at 7.30pm.

The full Irish Daily Mail First Round fixture is as follows:

Friday, August 11

Cabinteely v U.C.D., Stradbrook, 7.45pm; Waterford v Shelbourne, R.S.C., 7.45pm; Finn Harps v Bohemians, Finn Park, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Glenville, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm; Wexford v Crumlin United, Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm



Saturday, August 12

Cobh Wanderers v Killarney Celtic, Oldchurch Park, 4pm; Cobh Ramblers v Limerick, St. Colman’s Park, 7.45pm; Ballincollig v Athlone Town, CIT, 5pm; Bangor Celtic v Everton, Iveagh Grounds, 6.30pm; Bray Wanderers v Cork City, Carlisle Grounds, 7pm; Longford Town v Sligo Rovers, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm



Sunday, August 13

Bluebell United v Sheriff YC, Red Cow, 12pm; Evergreen v Drogheda United, Evergreen Park, 2pm; Killester United v Galway United, Haddon Park, 2pm; Portmarnock v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Paddy’s Hill, 2pm; Dundalk v Derry City, Oriel Park, 6.30pm

In other League of Ireland news, it has been confirmed that the SSE Airtricity League game between Cork City and Sligo Rovers on Friday, August 18 will be broadcast live on RTE 2.