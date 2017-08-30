Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures August 30 - September 7
Wednesday August 30
U18: Strand Celtic v Benbulben 6.45
U12: Group A: Ballisodare United v Arrow Harps 7.00
Thursday August 31
Girls U14: Strand Celtic v Yeats United 7.00
Saturday September 2
Girls U12: Real Tubber v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United 11.00; Manor Rangers v Ballymote Celtic 11.00; Yeats United v Boyle Celtic 12.30
U17: Benbulben v Merville United 12.00; Ballisodare United v Calry Bohs 2.00; Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 2.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Coolaney United 2.00
U15: Group A: Benbulben v Arrow Harps 2.00; Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Dromore Villa 12.30; Boyle Celtic v St John’s 12.30
U13: Division 1: Yeats United v St John’s 2.00; Ballygawley Celtic v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Dromore Villa v Benbulben 2.00
Sunday, September 3
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Aughanagh Celtic v Carbury; Calry Bohs v Arrow Harps; Ballymote Celtic v St. John's; Ballisodare United v Manor Rangers; Ballygawley Celtic v Strand Celtic (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Glenview Stars v Cartron United; Cliffoney Celtic v Dromore Villa; Coolaney United v Gurteen Celtic; Chaffpool United v MCR; Merville United v Real Tubber (all 11.00)
Wednesday September 6
Girls U12: Strand Green v Calry Bohs 7.00
Thursday September 7
U17: Strand Celtic v Real Tubber 7.00
RESULTS
U16: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic 1-5 Yeats United; Group A: Ballymote Celtic 1-2 Boyle Celtic
U12: Group A: Benbulben 3-0 Real Tubber; Gurteen Celtic 3-0 Manor Rangers
U14: Group A: Benbulben 4-6 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 2-0 Manor Rangers; Division 1: Arrow Harps 3-2 Carrick Town; Real Tubber 4-1 Ballygawley Celtic; Gurteen Celtic 2-4 Boyle Celtic; Ballisodare United 1-1 St John’s
Girls U14: Ballisodare United 1-4 Real Tubber
U12: Division 1: Gurteen Celtic 2-4 St John’s; Coolaney United 1-3 Kilglass/Inishcrone
