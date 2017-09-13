Soccer

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Leitrim Sport

Leitrim Sport

Wednesday September 13

U18: Coolaney United v Arrow Harps 7.00

Thursday September 14

Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Yeats United 7.00

Friday September 15

Girls U14: Yeats Utd v Real Tubber 7.15

Saturday September 16

WFAI U18 Cup: Strand Celtic v Greencastle 4.00

U17: Calry Bohs v Coolaney United 1.00; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 2.00; Ballisodare Utd v Valley Rovers 2.00

Girls U16: Calry Bohs v Dromore Villa 11.00; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 4.00

SFAI U15 Skechers Cup: Strand Celtic v Moyne 2.00

U15: Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballymote Celtic 4.00; Benbulben v Manor Rangers 5.00; Division 1: Dromore Villa v Real Tubber 11.00; Ballisodare Utd v Boyle Celtic 12.30; St John’s v Ballygawley Celtic 12.30; Calry Bohs v Valley Rovers 3.30

SFAI U13 Skechers Cup: Temple Villa v Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps v Westport; Manor Rangers v Westport; Carrick Town v UCL Harps; Merville United v Castlebar; Real Tubber v St Joseph’s (all 2.00)

U13: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00; St John’s v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Yeats United 11.00; Carrick Town v Dromore Villa 4.00

Girls U12: Strand White v Yeats United 11.00; Manor Rangers v Strand Green 12.30; Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs 2.00; Arrow Harps v Gurteen Celtic 12.30

U11: Group A: Ballisodare Utd v Benbulben 10.00; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 11.00; Merville United v St Johns 12.00; Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 1.00; Real Tubber v Boyle Celtic 1.00; Group B: Ballisodare United v Benbulben 10.00; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 11.00; St John’s v Strand Celtic 12.00; Yeats United v Arrow Harps 12.00; Real Tubber v Boyle Celtic 1.00; Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 10.00; Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00; Coolaney Utd v Gurteen Celtic 2.00; Merville United v Valley Rovers 2.00; Yeats United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 2.00 (All Cleveragh Astro)

Sunday September 17

Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Ballygawley Celtic v Carbury; Aughanagh Celtic v Manor Rangers; Ballisodare Utd v St. John's; Calry Bohs v Strand Celtic (all 11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool United v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Benbulben; Glenview Stars v Dromore Villa; Cliffoney Celtic v Real Tubber; Merville United v Cartron United (all 11.00)

FAI Junior Cup 1st Round: Skyvalley Rovers v Arrow Harps; Rahara Rovers v MCR (2.00)

Monday September 18

U13: Group A: Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 7.15

Girls U12: Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 7.15

Wednesday September 20

U17: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00

U13: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Yeats United 7.15

Girls U12: Strand White v Ballisodare United 7.00

Friday September 22

Girls U16: Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 7.15

RESULTS

Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Strand Celtic 2-2 Ballisodare Utd; Arrow Harps 1-1 Aughanagh Celtic; St. John's 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Carbury 5-1 Ballymote Celtic; Manor Rangers 2-2 Calry Bohs

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic 0-8 Cliffoney Celtic; Real Tubber 0-0 Coolaney United; MCR 1-0 Glenview Stars; Cartron United 5-2 Benbulben

Girls U12: Strand  4-1 Calry Bohs

U17: Strand Celtic 3-0 Real Tubber

U18: Benbulben 5-2 Boyle Celtic

Girls U18: Ballymote 1-3 Calry Bohs

SFAI U16 Skechers Cup: Real Tubber 3-5 Castlebar; Arrow Harps 10-9 Ballisodare United

U16: Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone 6-2 Yeats United; Group A: Manor Rangers 6-4 Ballymote Celtic

SFAI U14 Skechers Cup: Bearna/ Furbo 0-4 Ballymote Celtic

U14: Group A: Manor Rangers 1-3 Merville United; Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic 0-4 Ballisodare United; Strand Celtic 3-0 Boyle Celtic; St John’s 4-3 Carrick Town; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-1 Valley Rovers

Girls U14: Strand Celtic 1-5 Benbulben; Ballymote Celtic 2-4 Arrow Harps; Boyle  0-3 Gurteen Celtic

SFAI U12 Skechers Cup: Castlebar Celtic 3-0 Ballisodare United; Strand Celtic 2-3 Benbulben

U12: Group A: Manor Rangers 1-0 Merville United; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Valley Rovers; Arrow Harps 4-1 Carrick Town; Gurteen Celtic 4-1 Ballymote Celtic; Division 1: Yeats United 4-0 Benbulben; Ballymote Celtic 1-3 St John’s; Carrick Town 2-5 Dromore Villa; Gurteen Celtic 3-1 Strand Celtic; Coolaney United 6-6 Calry Bohs

SFAI U16 Skechers Cup: Maree Oranmore 0-3 Strand Celtic; Salthill 5-0 Ballygawley Celtic