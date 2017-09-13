Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Wednesday September 13
U18: Coolaney United v Arrow Harps 7.00
Thursday September 14
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Yeats United 7.00
Friday September 15
Girls U14: Yeats Utd v Real Tubber 7.15
Saturday September 16
WFAI U18 Cup: Strand Celtic v Greencastle 4.00
U17: Calry Bohs v Coolaney United 1.00; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 2.00; Ballisodare Utd v Valley Rovers 2.00
Girls U16: Calry Bohs v Dromore Villa 11.00; Benbulben v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Manor Rangers v Real Tubber 4.00
SFAI U15 Skechers Cup: Strand Celtic v Moyne 2.00
U15: Group A: Arrow Harps v Ballymote Celtic 4.00; Benbulben v Manor Rangers 5.00; Division 1: Dromore Villa v Real Tubber 11.00; Ballisodare Utd v Boyle Celtic 12.30; St John’s v Ballygawley Celtic 12.30; Calry Bohs v Valley Rovers 3.30
SFAI U13 Skechers Cup: Temple Villa v Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps v Westport; Manor Rangers v Westport; Carrick Town v UCL Harps; Merville United v Castlebar; Real Tubber v St Joseph’s (all 2.00)
U13: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00; St John’s v Gurteen Celtic 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Yeats United 11.00; Carrick Town v Dromore Villa 4.00
Girls U12: Strand White v Yeats United 11.00; Manor Rangers v Strand Green 12.30; Ballymote Celtic v Calry Bohs 2.00; Arrow Harps v Gurteen Celtic 12.30
U11: Group A: Ballisodare Utd v Benbulben 10.00; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 11.00; Merville United v St Johns 12.00; Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 1.00; Real Tubber v Boyle Celtic 1.00; Group B: Ballisodare United v Benbulben 10.00; Carrick Town v Manor Rangers 11.00; St John’s v Strand Celtic 12.00; Yeats United v Arrow Harps 12.00; Real Tubber v Boyle Celtic 1.00; Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 10.00; Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 11.00; Coolaney Utd v Gurteen Celtic 2.00; Merville United v Valley Rovers 2.00; Yeats United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 2.00 (All Cleveragh Astro)
Sunday September 17
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Ballygawley Celtic v Carbury; Aughanagh Celtic v Manor Rangers; Ballisodare Utd v St. John's; Calry Bohs v Strand Celtic (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool United v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney Utd v Benbulben; Glenview Stars v Dromore Villa; Cliffoney Celtic v Real Tubber; Merville United v Cartron United (all 11.00)
FAI Junior Cup 1st Round: Skyvalley Rovers v Arrow Harps; Rahara Rovers v MCR (2.00)
Monday September 18
U13: Group A: Calry Bohs v Ballisodare United 7.15
Girls U12: Boyle Celtic v Real Tubber 7.15
Wednesday September 20
U17: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
U13: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Yeats United 7.15
Girls U12: Strand White v Ballisodare United 7.00
Friday September 22
Girls U16: Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 7.15
RESULTS
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Strand Celtic 2-2 Ballisodare Utd; Arrow Harps 1-1 Aughanagh Celtic; St. John's 3-0 Ballygawley Celtic; Carbury 5-1 Ballymote Celtic; Manor Rangers 2-2 Calry Bohs
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic 0-8 Cliffoney Celtic; Real Tubber 0-0 Coolaney United; MCR 1-0 Glenview Stars; Cartron United 5-2 Benbulben
Girls U12: Strand 4-1 Calry Bohs
U17: Strand Celtic 3-0 Real Tubber
U18: Benbulben 5-2 Boyle Celtic
Girls U18: Ballymote 1-3 Calry Bohs
SFAI U16 Skechers Cup: Real Tubber 3-5 Castlebar; Arrow Harps 10-9 Ballisodare United
U16: Division 1: Kilglass/Inishcrone 6-2 Yeats United; Group A: Manor Rangers 6-4 Ballymote Celtic
SFAI U14 Skechers Cup: Bearna/ Furbo 0-4 Ballymote Celtic
U14: Group A: Manor Rangers 1-3 Merville United; Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic 0-4 Ballisodare United; Strand Celtic 3-0 Boyle Celtic; St John’s 4-3 Carrick Town; Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-1 Valley Rovers
Girls U14: Strand Celtic 1-5 Benbulben; Ballymote Celtic 2-4 Arrow Harps; Boyle 0-3 Gurteen Celtic
SFAI U12 Skechers Cup: Castlebar Celtic 3-0 Ballisodare United; Strand Celtic 2-3 Benbulben
U12: Group A: Manor Rangers 1-0 Merville United; Boyle Celtic 3-0 Valley Rovers; Arrow Harps 4-1 Carrick Town; Gurteen Celtic 4-1 Ballymote Celtic; Division 1: Yeats United 4-0 Benbulben; Ballymote Celtic 1-3 St John’s; Carrick Town 2-5 Dromore Villa; Gurteen Celtic 3-1 Strand Celtic; Coolaney United 6-6 Calry Bohs
SFAI U16 Skechers Cup: Maree Oranmore 0-3 Strand Celtic; Salthill 5-0 Ballygawley Celtic
