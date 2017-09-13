Sligo Leitrim & District round-up

Carbury FC maintain their efforts to retain the Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League title with an emphatic win against Ballymote Celtic at the Ray Mac Sharry Complex.

A hat trick for Steve Feeney and a double from Gareth Kelly sealed victory for Carbury. Ballymote Celtic despite this loss played well and scored once with a fine effort from Conor Meehan.

Under lights at Strandhill on Saturday night, Strand Celtic got off to a dream start when a mix up in the Ballisodare defence allowed Rian Gorman to pounce after two minutes for the opening goal of the game.

Strand doubled their lead ten minutes later when Adam Hynes capitalised on more poor defending to head powerfully home.

Ballisodare hit back after 26 minutes when ace striker Andrew Patton superbly struck free kick flew past Strand netminder Graham Lee.

Both sides hit the woodwork before Strand missed a golden opportunity to strengthening their grip on the tie shortly before half time when referee Paul Kilcoyne correctly awarded the seasiders a penalty. Up stepped Glen McCormack, however he blasted his effort over the bar.

Ballisodare took control of proceedings in the second half as Andrew Patton drew the sides level with a fine individual effort. Both sides pushed hard for all three points and numerous chances went abegging so it ended with a share of the spoils in Strandhill on a night where many of both club’s younger players performed admirably.

The local derby at Riverstown between newly promoted Arrow Harps and Aughanagh Celtic proved to be a cliffhanger. Both sides were level at the interval with Aughanagh Celtic taking the lead on sixty minutes courtesy of Ciaran O’Connor.

Arrow Harps kept their composure and rewarded five minutes later when the Big Man Anthony Elding scored on his home debut. Both sides continued to attack but the game ended all square in a game that was a credit to both clubs.

St John’s with a brilliant display took all three points at home to newly promoted Ballygawley Celtic. Man of the Match Malachy Spratt opened his account on 14 minutes doubled in on 28 minutes and completed his hat trick five minutes into the second half that gave St John’s a three-goal victory and sixth place on the leaderboard.

Leitrim kingpins Manor Rangers welcomed Calry Bohs to the Bee Park Manorhamilton in what proved to be a nail biting game. Manor Rangers took the lead thanks to teenager Vincent Sweeney netting his first Senior goal.

Calry Bohs battled back and were rewarded when Eoin Doherty levelled matters before half time. Calry Bohs up the tempo in the second half and on 60 minutes Stephen McDermott crashed home a brilliant effort to give the visitors the lead.

This looked to have taken all three points for Calry Bohs but in a last gasp attack, last season’s leading scorer popped up to net a glorious equaliser for Manor Rangers. This was a game where both sides gave their all and was immensely enjoyed by the large crowd.

Cliffoney Celtic are one of the big pacesetters in The Andrew Mullens Sligo Pallets Premier League. They were at home to Gurteen Celtic and a hat trick each from Alan Harrison and Mark Burns with a goal from Bartley Clancy plus an own goal insured all three points and a massive goal difference.

Cartron Utd welcomed Benbulben to the Institute of Technology Sligo and Kevin Buckley fired home a hat trick for Cartron aided and abetted with a goal each from Gavin McDonagh and Mark Hughes that sealed victory. Benbulben scored twice with a goal apiece from Donal Gallagher and Mark McLoughlin.

MCR were at home in Sean Fallon Park in this local derby to Glenview Stars both sides were level at the break and it was twelve minutes from time when the deadlock was broken.

A brilliant curling corner was delivered to the back post of the Stars goal by Stephen Hallahan where the lurking Fatih Hamiani was on hand to tap home what proved to be the decisive killer goal. This was a great victory for MCR and Glenview Stars will turn the corner as they have a very talented side.

Real Tubber and Coolaney United played out a scoreless draw but the one point insured fourth spot on the leaderboard to Coolaney and Real Tubber are lifted into sixth spot.

Oscar Traynor Squad Training

The league are awaiting confirmation of dates for the Oscar Traynor competition The league will have a limited number of seats on the Team Coach for their game(s) and we would like to invite any League manager(s) who like to attend to give an expression of interest to me Noel M Kennedy 087 2586003 noelmkennedysligo@gmail.com as soon as possible.

First preference will go to clubs who have players involved in the squad and have expressed an interest in travelling.