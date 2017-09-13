Soccer
Leitrim County Council/FAI Player Development coaching course for Carrick
The FAI and Leitrim County Council are running FAI Player Development Plan 1 (PDP 1) Coaching Course for coaches and parents.
The intro course is first step on the pathway of becoming a coach is designed to assist parents and coaches, to introduce children (aged 6-9 years) to fun soccer games and FUNdamental movement skills in a well-structured, stimulating and safe environment.
The PDP1 course will take place Saturday September 30, from 10am to 6pm. The venue for the Course is Leitrim County Council Offices & Carrick Town FC, Carrick-on-Shannon and the cost is €45. All applicants must be 16 years of age.
Please contact Damon Kearney for any further enquiries by phone at 087-7728174 or email at damon.kearney@fai.ie.
All coaches must book their place on any of above courses by completing application form online to course at www.fai.ie or direct link here
