Sligo Leitrim & District Junior Soccer round-up

Strand Celtic moves into the second spot on the leaderboard in the Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League with a blistering performance at home to Calry Bohs.

Man of the Match was Aaron O’Boyle who let his boots do the talking with a superb hat trick while Matthew Conlon Oates added a fourth for good measure.

Referee Tomas Oates had a busy day’s work with two sensing offs both for Calry Bohs Stephen McCormack and Colm Devaney. In between all this Michael Flynn scored the only goal for Calry Bohs.

Leitrim kingpins Manor Rangers made the trip to Ballinafad a profitable one but they left it late. Vincent Sweeney gave Manor a dream start netting of ten minutes and five minutes from half time the talented Paul McTiernan levelled matters with an excellent strike.

Sixteen minutes into the second half and Seamus Ryder fired Manor into the lead but Aughanagh kept pressing and were rewarded with eight minutes left on the clock when Dermot Beggan crashed home the equaliser.

This looked to be heading for a draw but on 90 minutes Manor Rangers were awarded a corner kick the ball was crossed into the penalty area and in the melee, that followed Paul Clancy was able to claim the winner for a jubilant Manor Rangers.

Carbury maintain their dominance with four goals to one victory away to the ever improving Ballygawley Celtic at Skreen. David Adams put Carbury ahead on 20 minutes Ballygawley Celtic levelled sixteen minutes later and both sides were level at half time.

Seventeen minutes into the second half and Ibrahim Savage put Carbury ahead Mark McGoldrick added the third on 75 minutes and Ibrahim Savage netted his second five minutes from time that wrapped up the points for Carbury.

Cliffoney Celtic are table toppers in the Andrew Mullens Sligo Pallets Premier League. A fine win at home to Real Tubber sees them unbeaten and scoring at will. But make no mistake about it this was a cliffhanger with Real Tubber fighting to the bitter end.

Matthew Mulhern gave Real Tubber the lead only for Cliffoney Celtic to reply with four goals in the first half. This looked game over but Real Tubber had different ideas Eoin Walsh netting a fine effort and with ten remaining Fabio Cretaro hit the third for Real Tubber that insured a nail biting finishing.

However Cliffoney stood firm and in the end the damage caused in the first half saw them over the line but what a game.

Merville United had a most peculiar day away to Cartron United at the Institute of Technology Sligo. Colin Feehily firing Carton ahead on 14 minutes from the penalty spot and Kevin Buckley making it two nil ten minutes later.

Merville pulled one back just before half time courtesy of Ryan McManus. Cartron went further ahead five minutes into the second half with Colin Feehily netting his second goal only to see Ryan Mc anus peg back the lead four minutes later and it was game on.

Merville United had Bradley Fowley and Adam Devaney both dismissed by referee Ritchie Barry and any hope they had of taking something from this game was diminishing that was until Ryan McManus took matters into his own hands and levelled matters 15 minutes from time.

Cartron, despite superiority of numbers, were on the back foot and seven minutes from time Jordan Harte struck the winner for a jubilant Merville United.

Coolaney United were hit for six at home to a rampant Benbulben but Coolaney’s cause was not helped with Luke Cahill getting himself sent off after 25 minutes by referee Stephen Fallon.

Hero of the day here for Benbulben was hat trick hero Alan McLoughlin aided and abetted with a goal each Mark McLoughlin Jamie McLoughlin and Anthony Moylette. Coolaney United scored once courtesy of Paul Baker.

Chaffpool United with goals from Alan Seery, Hughie Marren and Kevin Gallagher took all three points at home to Gurteen Celtic who scored once with a fine goal from Colm Gallagher.

Glenview Stars showed that patience is a virtue winning their first game in 23 outings at home to Dromore Villa at Forthill and the Stars team had four sets of brothers in the first eleven, Conor Grey scored twice with a goal apiece for Keith Carty and Damien Shannon sealing victory while Stephen Feeney scored the only goal for the Villa.

FAI Junior Cup 1st Round saw two clubs from the Sligo Leitrim DSL on duty against Roscommon League opposition. Arrow Harps were away to Skyvalley Rovers with Anthony Elding scoring five with a goal from Ryan and Karl McKenna firing Harps into the second round.

MCR travelled to Rahara Rovers and were defeated by four goals to one but the players will have gained a lot from this game scorer for MCR was Joe Cobbe.