Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Wednesday September 20
U17: Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
U13: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v Yeats United 7.15
Girls U12: Strand White v Ballisodare United 7.00
Friday September 22
Girls U16: Yeats United v Ballymote Celtic 7.15
Saturday September 23
Connacht Cup U12: Benbulben v Ballisodare United 11.00; Real Tubber v Arrow Harps 11.00; Merville United v Boyle Celtic 12.30; Yeats United v Gurteen Celtic 1.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Coolaney United 2.00
Connacht Cup U14: Ballisodare United v Manorhamilton Rangers; Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber; St John’s v Kilglass/Inishcrone; Boyle Celtic v Gurteen Celtic (all 11.00)
Connacht Cup U16: Real Tubber v Merville United; Yeats United v Kilglass/Inishcrone; Strand Celtic v Ballisodare United (all 11.00); Boyle Celtic v Arrow Harps 1.00; Manorhamilton Rangers v St John’s 2.00
Connacht Cup U18: Valley Rovers v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00; Ballisodare United v Arrow Harps 1.00; Strand Celtic v Boyle Celtic 1.00; Real Tubber v Coolaney United 3.00
U18: Dromore Villa v Manorhamilton Rangers IT Astro 2.00
Girls U18: Calry Bohs v Strand Celtic 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Yeats United 1.00
U14: Group A: Carrick Town v Strand Celtic IT Astro 12.30; Calry Bohs v Benbulben 1.00; Division 1: Arrow Harps v Valley Rovers 12.30
Girls U14: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00; Benbulben v Real Tubber 12.30; Yeats United v Calry Bohs 2.30
U12: Group A: Valley Rovers v Ballymote Celtic 1.00; Carrick Town v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00; Division 1: Ballymote Celtic v Dromore Villa 12.30; Carrick Town v St John’s 3.30
Sunday, September 24
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic; Manor Rangers v Ballygawley Celtic; Calry Bohs v Carbury; Arrow Harps v Ballisodare United (all 11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic; Dromore Villa v Cartron United;
Glenview Stars v Cliffoney Celtic; MCR v Real Tubber; Merville United v Chaffpool United (all 11.00)
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: St. John's v Aughanagh Celtic 2.00
Monday September 25
Girls U14: Gurteen Celtic v Strand Celtic; Boyle Celtic v Ballymote Celtic (7.30)
U12: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Calry Bohs
Wednesday September 27
Connacht Cup U14: Carrick Town v Merville United IT Astro 7.00
Friday September 29
Girls U14 WFAI Cup: Real Tubber v Ballisodare United 7.30
U12: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Coolaney United 7.00
Results
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Ballygawley Celtic 1 Carbury; 4; Aughanagh Celtic 2 Manor Rangers 3; Strand Celtic 4 Calry Bohs 1
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Chaffpool United 3 Gurteen Celtic 1; Coolaney Utd 1 Benbulben FC 6; Glenview Stars 4 Dromore Villa 1; Cliffoney Celtic 4 Real Tubber 3; Cartron United.3 Merville Utd 4
FAI Junior Cup 1st Round: Skyvalley Rovers 2 Arrow Harps 7; Rahara Rovers 4 MCR FC 1
U14: Division 1: Real Tubber 4-2 Arrow Harps
U18: Coolaney United 1-6 Arrow Harps
Girls U18: Strand Celtic 1-2 Yeats United
Girls U14: Yeats United 0-3 Real Tubber
WFAI U18 Cup: Strand Celtic 0-1 Greencastle
U17: Coolaney United 3-2 Calry Bohs
Girls U16: Calry Bohs 2-0 Dromore Villa; Benbulben 4-1 Boyle Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers 0-6 Real Tubber
SFAI U15 Skechers Cup: Strand Celtic 1-5 Moyne U15: Group A: Benbulben 2-1 Manorhamilton Rangers; Division 1: St John’s 2-2 Ballygawley Celtic; Calry Bohs 3-6 Valley Rovers
SFAI U13 Skechers Cup: Temple Villa 2-1 Strand Celtic; Arrow Harps 3-0 Westport; Manorhamilton Rangers 0-6 Westport; Carrick Town 5-3 UCL Harps; Merville United 3-0 Castlebar; Real Tubber 5-2 St Joseph’s
U13: Division 1: St Johns 2-5 Gurteen Celtic; Boyle Celtic 0-1 Yeats United; Carrick Town 1-3 Dromore Villa
Girls U12: Strand Green 5-1 Manorhamilton Rangers; Yeats United 6-3 Strand White; Arrow Harps 5-0 Gurteen Celtic; Calry Bohs 3-3 Ballymote Celtic
