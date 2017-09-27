Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
Wednesday September 27
Connacht Cup U14: Carrick Town v Merville United IT Astro 7.00
Friday September 29
Girls U14 WFAI Cup: Real Tubber v Ballisodare United 7.30
U12: Division 1: Strand Celtic v Coolaney United 7.00
Saturday September 30
U17: Coolaney United v Valley Rovers 2.00; Strand Celtic v Benbulben 11.00; Calry Bohs v Ballygawley Celtic 7.00
WFAI U16: Strand Celtic v Greencastle 1.00
Girls U16: Boyle Celtic v Yeats United 2.00; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 1.00; Dromore Villa v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00
U15: Group A: Carrick Town v Merville United 2.00; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben 11.00; Division 1: Valley Rovers v St John’s 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Dromore Villa 12.30; Ballygawley Celtic v Calry Bohs 3.30
U13: Group A: Merville United v Strand Celtic 11.00; Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 2.00; Arrow Harps v Kilglass/Inishcrone 2.00; Division 1: Dromore Villa v St John’s 12.30; Benbulben v Ballygawley Celtic 2.00; Yeats United v Gurteen Celtic 2.00
Girls U12: Gurteen Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 10.00; Ballisodare United v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Calry Bohs v Manorhamilton Rangers 2.00; Arrow Harps v Benbulben 3.30
U11: All Cleveragh Astro
Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballisodare United 10.00; St John’s v Strand Celtic 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Merville United 12.00; Gurteen Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 1.00
Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 10.00; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Yeats United 1.00
Division 1: Strand Celtic v Valley Rovers 10.00; Merville United v St John’s 11.00; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Ballygawley Celtic 12.00; Calry Bohs v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.00; Gurteen Celtic v Yeats United 1.00
Sunday October 1
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Ballygawley Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 11.00m
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round: Boyle Celtic v St John’s (11.00); Ballymoe v Manor Rangers; Ballinasloe Town v Arrow Harps (12.00); Roscommon v Glenview Stars; Ballisodare Utd v Ballaghaderreen; Carbury v Calry Bohs; Merville Utd v Cloonfad; Strand Celtic v St Peters (all 2.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromore Villa v Gurteen Celtic; Cartron United v Real Tubber
Monday October 2
Girls U16: Strand Celtic v Ballisodare United 7.30
U15: Group A: Merville United v Strand Celtic 7.30
U13: Division 1: Boyle Celtic v St John’s 7.30
Wednesday October 4
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Calry Bohs 7.30
U13: Division 1: Ballygawley Celtic v St John’s 7.00
Thursday October 5
U16: SFAI Cup: Strand Celtic v Ballymote Celtic 7.30
Friday October 6
U17: Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 7.30
Results
Great Southern Hotel Sligo Super League: Strand Celtic 8-2 Ballymote Celtic; Manor Rangers 3-1 Ballygawley Celtic; Calry Bohs 2-3 Carbury; Arrow Harps 2-1 Ballisodare United; St. John's 3-5 Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Benbulben 2-1 Gurteen Celtic; Dromore Villa 0-4 Cartron United; Glenview Stars 0-0 Cliffoney Celtic; MCR 5-0 Real Tubber; Merville United 5-0 Chaffpool United
U13: Group A: Calry Bohs 0-3 Ballisodare United
U17: Ballygawley Celtic 1-2 Strand Celtic
Connacht Cup U18: Valley Rovers 3-1 Ballygawley Celtic; Ballisodare United 4-3 Arrow Harps; Strand Celtic 3-4 Boyle Celtic; Real Tubber 0-3 Coolaney United
Girls U18: Calry Bohs 1-3 Strand Celtic; Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Yeats United
Connacht Cup U16: Real Tubber 0-1 Merville United; Yeats United 3-0 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Strand Celtic 0-5 Ballisodare United; Ballygawley Celtic 0-3 Ballymote Celtic; Boyle Celtic 3-1 Arrow Harps; Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 St John’s
Connacht Cup U14: Ballisodare United 1-3 Manorhamilton Rangers; Ballymote Celtic 2-1 Real Tubber; St John’s 2-6 Kilglass/Inishcrone; Boyle Celtic 6-4 Gurteen Celtic; Ballygawley Celtic 0-3 Strand Celtic
U14: Group A: Calry Bohs 1-4 Benbulben; Division 1: Arrow Harps 3-1 Valley Rovers
Girls U14: Arrow Harps 5-5 Manorhamilton Rangers; Benbulben 0-5 Real Tubber; Yeats United 4-0 Calry Bohs
Connacht Cup U12: Benbulben 4-3 Ballisodare United; Real Tubber 1-2 Arrow Harps; Merville United 3-1 Boyle Celtic; Yeats United 0-6 Gurteen Celtic; Kilglass/Inishcrone 0-2 Coolaney United
U12: Group A: Valley Rovers 1-1 Ballymote Celtic; Carrick Town 6-2 Manorhamilton Rangers; Division 1: Ballymote Celtic 3-1 Dromore Villa; Carrick Town 1-3 St John’s
