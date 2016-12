The Carrigallen GAA Club charity match, which pits the over 30s against the under 30s, will take place on St Stephen's Day, Monday, December 26 at 3pm at Carrigallen GAA Park.

The veterans will be hoping to make it three in a row as they aim to retain the Barry McIntyre Memorial Cup.

All money raised on the day will go to the Northwest Hospice and all support is greatly appreciated.