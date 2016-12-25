Kiltubrid highlanders and lowlanders will go head to head on Monday

When two tribes go to war it's usually about land, religion, someone stealing a bull or maybe a sheep. Not around Kiltubrid however, where there is no middle ground!

On St. Stephen's Day, December 26 Kiltubrid's Highlanders and Lowlanders will go head to head in a charity match beginning at the park at 12.30pm.

Admission to the match is optional with all donations going to Kiltubrid Active Age and Drumcong NS.