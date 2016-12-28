Dromahair's Operation Transformation 2017

Dromahair Ladies together with Mens Football Clubs are hosting Dromahair's Operation Transformation.

Sue McGowan together with David Downes and Declan Conlon are going to lead The Operation Transformation 6 week’s programme.

Operation Transformation starts with a National Walk (Open to everyone) on Saturday 7th January 2017 at 10am leaving from Dromahair Primary Care Centre.

This will be followed by a 6 week programme commencing on Tuesday 10th Jan 2017 in St Clares School Gym, Manorhamilton. Registration for the 6 week programme will take place before the walk at 9.15am.

This is a great opportunity after the Christmas Festivities to change your life in six weeks, get rid of unwanted pounds, regain your fitness and have some fun in the process. This is open to both male and female.

So why not make this your New Year’s Resolution.



Please check Naomh Padraig Dromahair or St Patrick's GAA Dromahair facebook pages for more details.