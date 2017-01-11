Carrigallen couch to 5k starts on Saturday

The Carrigallen 'Couch to 5km' kicks off on Saturday, January 14 at 9am. The full programme will be a manageable and enjoyable six week training plan even if you are a complete beginner to jogging or just returning to exercise after long layoff from it.

We progress gradually and you'll be amazed how quickly you can improve and it is hugely satisfying to all of a sudden notice you just jogged a full kilometre etc when at the start 100 meters might have been a struggle.



If this is something that appeals to you and your family get in touch today. All participants will receive various handouts over the six week program to help and assist you to reach your goal. Each training session takes between 40-60 minutes. We meet each Saturday for the next six weeks and then complete the 5km fun run.



Text Paul (083) 8029692 if interested. Children must be accompanied and under parental control throughout. Suitable for most ages and all abilities. As with all new exercise regimes that you plan to partake in, it is advised to get the all clear from a medical professional before starting out.