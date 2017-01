The next meeting of the Curlew Walkers club will be taking place on Sunday, January 22, meeting on the Crescent, Boyle at 10.30am.

This will be a Flat/Grade C at Limmagh Bog. Your leader for the day will be Caroline Morgan - (086) 4065 610. Please confirm times with leader or website prior to each walk. For more information visit www.walkingboyle.com.