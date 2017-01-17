Dearbhaile Beirne on target for Ireland in win over Portugal

Mohill's Dearbhaile was on target for Ireland this afternoon in a comprehensive 4-0 win over Portugal.

The match was part of Ireland's preparations for April’s European Championships Elite Phase from which they will hope to advance to the European Championships in August.

Ireland opened the scoring this afternoon with a 27th minute goal from Leanne Kiernan and the same player doubled Ireland's advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Ireland increased their lead further in the second half with goals from Chloe Moloney and Dearbhaile Beirne securing a comprehensive win for Dave Connell's team.

Ireland will compete in the Elite Qualifying phase in a four team group alongside Ukraine, Finland and Scotland. The UEFA U-19 Championship will be held in Northern Ireland from August 8-20.