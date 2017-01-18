Galway into FBD Final after GMIT give walkover

The call for a revamp of the FBD Insurance Connacht League Final will grow louder after it was confirmed that Galway Mayo IT had conceded their final game against Galway.

The students had been due to meet the Tribesmen in the final round on Friday evening in Loughgeorge but GMIT have conceded the game.

The decision will have no bearing on any team's path to the final as Galway, who had beaten Sligo and Leitrim, had the head-to-head result against both teams if they had suffered an unlikely defeat at the hands of GMIT.

The College team had suffered two massive losses in their outings, losing 5-20 to 2-10 against Leitrim and 5-25 to 0-1 against Sligo, a combined total of 58 points and it caused Connacht GAA Council Secretary John Prenty to propose that the College teams be removed from the competition.

Prenty told the Irish Examiner "I have written in my report for our annual convention, which will be published next week, that the time has come to take the colleges out of these competitions. It is a council decision and I have written that we should take that step.”