Connacht Healthy Clubs Roadshow aims to inspire Leitrim GAA clubs to become hubs for health

The GAA in partnership with Irish Life and Healthy Ireland will host a free roadshow for all Connacht GAA clubs featuring an exciting mix of GAA stars plus local clubs that are already involved in the award winning Healthy Clubs Project (HCP).

Philly McMahon, Mickey Harte, Anna Geary and Michael Fennelly will all be contributing to the Connacht roadshow taking place in the Centre of Excellence Ballyhaunis on Saturday February 4, from 10am – 2pm.

The project has already run to huge success in 60 clubs nationally, hosting wide-ranging initiatives such as the “Million Minutes Challenge” in the Melvin Gaels Club.

The roadshow aims toinspire and empower more GAA clubs to support their members and communities in pursuit of better physical, social, and mental wellbeing by getting involved in the HCP.

Created in 2013, with the support of the HSE, National Office for Suicide Prevention, Irish Life and Healthy Ireland, the intention of the HCP is that every GAA club will become a hub for health and wellbeing. 60 clubs currently participate in phase 2 of the HCP, at least one in each county.

With support from the GAA’s new health and wellbeing structures, they are supported in how best to make their clubs more health-enhancing, covering a variety of topics including, physical activity; emotional wellbeing; health screening; healthy eating; drug, alcohol, and gambling education; anti-smoking; youth and community development, alongside providing activities for older members of the community.

The Healthy Club Roadshows aim to bring to life this work through the testimonies of four renowned GAA ambassadors, each one bringing to the fore their knowledge and experience of a specific health topic. Multiple All Stars and All Ireland winners, Philly McMahon (Dublin), Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny), and Anna Geary (Cork), will facilitate discussions on mental fitness, physical activity, and healthy eating/lifestyles, respectively.

Pulling the team together will be three-time All-Ireland winning Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte, who will highlight the importance of GAA clubs providing community engagement and support. An additional, four clubs from the province (already involved in Phase 2 of the HCP) will showcase their exciting work in this areas of wellbeing outlined above.

There are numerous benefits to clubs to take part in the GAA HCP including exclusive access to Healthy Club resources. The independent evaluation by Waterford IT’s Centre for Health Behaviour Research of Phase 1 of the HCP revealed its potential to increase membership, improvements in health promoting activities, better opportunity to link the local community with club activities and opening up new funding avenues all the while enhancing the health of the nation and ensuring a healthier future for everyone.

If you or your club is interested in finding out more about how it can become a Healthy Club, or you want to learn more about some of the topics highlighted above, you can book up to four free places per club at your respective provincial Healthy Clubs roadshow by visiting: www.gaa.ie/community

Follow: @officialgaa or Like: www.facebook.com/officialgaa/ #gaahealth