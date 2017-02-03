All-Ireland title for Manor Club fighter O'Damien 'Boyle

Manorhamilton Seán McDermott Boxing Club's Damien O'Boyle chalked up a clear cut 3-0 victory when he won the Irish Novice 91kg title at Dublin's National Stadium last Friday.

Damien registered a 3-0 winning margin when he defeated Niall Coady from the St. Saviours Crystal Boxing Club Waterford to become national champion at the 91kg weight.

A former Sligo inter-county footballer and Calry St. Joseph's clubman, O'Boyle has made great strides in his newly adopted sport since he has come on board this season with the Manorhamilton Club.

Ringside for Damien on Friday night were highly experienced coaches James Kelly, a former Irish intermediate boxing champion and long time Dowra resident James McDowell who has also been involved with Ballinaglera footballers in the past.

Seán McDermott Boxing Club will have many of its promising young in action in the coming weeks at the Connacht mens, womens, boys and girls boxing championships at different provincial venues.

Seán McDermott Boxing Club seniors train in the Manorhamilton's Bee Park Community Centre Boxing Hall (upstairs) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6.30pm to 8pm while juniors train on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6.30pm to 7.45pm plus an adult keep fit class takes place at 8pm on Monday nights.