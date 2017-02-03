BREAKING: Seven League debuts for Leitrim in Aughrim

Leitrim will feature seven players making their National League debuts after manager Brendan Guckian announced his starting 15 to face Wicklow next Sunday, February 5, in the opening round of the Allianz League Division 4.

Alan Armstrong, Fionn Carney, Oisin Madden, brothers Mark & Gary Plunkett, Ryan O’Rourke and Keith Beirne are all named to start against Wicklow in Joule Park in Aughrim.

The side will be captained by Fenagh St. Caillin’s Donal Wrynn and features four players from last year’s Intermediate Champions Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s in Philip Farrelly, Matthew Murphy, Shane Moran and Wayne McKeon.

Mohill have the next highest representation with all three making their national league debuts - Oisin Madden, Alan Armstrong and Keith Beirne while County Champions Aughawillan see brothers Mark & Gary Plunkett make their League debuts.

The final debutant is Dublin addition Fionn Carney from St. Sylvesters and he will be joined by Brendan Gallagher of Lucan Sarsfields in the starting 15.

The full team is as follows:

1 Philip Farrelly (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

2 Matthew Murphy (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

3 Alan Armstrong (Mohill)

4 Fionn Carney (St. Sylvesters)

5 James Rooney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

6 Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

7 Oisin Madden (Mohill)

8 Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

9 Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)

10 Gary Plunkett (Aughawillan)

11 Wayne McKeon (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

12 Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

13 Emlyn Mulligan (St. Brigid’s)

14 Keith Beirne (Mohill)

15 Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields)