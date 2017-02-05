Leitrim start League with impressive away win in Wicklow

Leitrim opened their Allianz League Division 4 campaign with a hugely impressive 10 point win over Wicklow in Aughrim on Sunday.

The 1-16 to 0-10 victory saw Leitrim start the League with a win for the first time in many years with League debutant Ryan O’Rourke making an early impact as he netted early for the only goal of the game in the very first minute.

With Dean McGovern a late replacement for his Ballinamore clubmate Wayne McKeon on the starting line-up, Brendan Guckian’s team featured eight players making their first League starts for the Green & Gold.

The victory was marred by a red card for Emlyn Mulligan in the second half but the victory will send Leitrim into next week’s clash with Wexford in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in great form.

Wexford scored an important victory over a highly rated Limerick in their first outing as a late Limerick goal threatened a shock in Wexford Park. But Seamus McEnaney’s side hit two late points to ground out a 0-14 to 1-8 victory.

There was a surprise as two time Leinster finalists Westmeath were held to a 2-10 apiece draw by Carlow, who led 1-4 to 1-3 at the halftime interval. James Dolan’s late goal seemed to give the Lake County the victory only for Carlow to strike with a late equalising goal.

The final game in the Division saw Waterford score an impressive 2-16 to 1-8 victory over London with captain Paul Whyte scoring 1-5.