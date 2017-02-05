Ladies record second League win

Leitrim Ladies remain unbeaten in the Lidl Ladies Division 3 after they made the long journey to Ballykinlar very profitable with a 2-11 to 2-8 victory over Down.

Two goals in the space of two minutes turned the game on it’s head as Down led 1-7 to 0-7 but after Dearbhaile Beirne and Roisin McHugh found the net, Leitrim took a lead they were never to relinquish.

An injury time Down penalty cut the Leitrim lead back to two points but an insurance score from Aine Tighe saw Philip Brady’s team register their second victory of the campaign.

The Ladies now have a two week break before they take on Offaly away from home on Sunday, February 19.