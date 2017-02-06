Boyle Celtic advance to last eight of FAI Junior Cup

Boyle Celtic continue to fly the flag for the Sligo/Leitrim and District League in the FAI Junior Cup as they advanced to the quarter finals yesterday when they defeated Dublin side VEC FC 2-0 yesterday.

In front of a large home crowd Boyle took the lead in the seventh minute courtesy of a Niall Brennan strike and secured their passage into the last eight when Luka Roddy converted an injury time penalty.

See Wednesday's Leitrim Observer for a match report from yesterday's dramatic game.