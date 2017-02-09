BREAKING: One change as Damian Moran to start against Wexford

Bornacoola’s Damian Moran is the only change to the Leitrim team named to face Wexford in next Sunday’s Allianz League Division 4 clash in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

The Bornacoola man replaces Mohill’s Keith Beirne in the full-forward line, having impressed as a second half substitute against Wicklow last Sunday. The Bornacoola man scored three points off the bench.

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s Dean McGovern moves to midfield with Mark Plunkett of Aughawillan switching the half-forward line.

Otherwise the team remains unchanged as Brendan Guckian’s team seek their second Allianz League win against a highly rated Wexford side.

The full team is as follows:

1 Philip Farrelly - Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

2 Matthew Murphy - Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

3 Alan Armstrong - Mohill

4 Fionn Carney - St. Sylvesters Dublin

5 James Rooney - Glencar/Manorhamilton

6 Donal Wrynn - Fenagh St. Caillin’s

7 Oisin Madden - Mohill

8 Shane Moran - Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

9 Dean McGovern - Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

10 Mark Plunkett - Aughawillan

11 Gary Plunkett - Aughawillan

12 Ryan O’Rourke - Fenagh St. Caillin’s

13 Emlyn Mulligan - St. Brigid’s Dublin

14 Damien Moran - Bornacoola

15 Brendan Gallagher - Lucan Sarsfields Dublin