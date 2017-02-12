Follow Leitrim v Wexford online

After their 10 point win over Wicklow in last weekend's Allianz NFL Division 4 opener, Leitrim play their first home game of the campaign this afternoon when they entertain Wexford.

First home game of the new #AllianzLeagues 2017 season!! Liatroim v @OfficialWexGAA GO ON BOYS!!! pic.twitter.com/vw7UIDQzpM — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) February 9, 2017

If you are unable to be in attendance in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, The Leitrim Observer will keep you up to date with all the action as it unfolds throughout the afternoon here on www.leitrimobserver.ie

After the match is over an online match report will fill you in further on how events unfolded in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada and in Wednesday's newspaper we will have a comprehensive report with analysis, reaction and pictures from the big game.