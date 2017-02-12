Live: Leitrim v Wexford

15.36 - Full-time Leitrim 0-14, Wexford 0-16. Full report, analysis, reaction and pictures in Wednesday's Leitrim Observer.

15.35 - Leitrim though the gap had been cut to one point but after the white flag was raised it was then waved wide. 30 seconds of injury time remain.

15.32 - Nevin O'Donnell free reduces deficit to two.

15.32 - James Rooney and Jack Heslin replaced by Barry Prior and Ronan Kennedy

15.30 - Ciaran Lyng and Eoghan Nolan with points in quick succession have given Wexford a three point lead - 0-16 to 0-13. Four minutes of injury time have been signalled by the fourth official.

15.29 - Conor Carthy replaces Paul Curtis (wexford)

15.25 - Gary Reynolds replaces Matthew Murphy and Nevin O'Donnell replaces Damien Moran. Wexford lead 0-14 to 0-13, 7 minutes remain

15.24 - Jake Firman for Kevin O'Grady (Wexford),

15.23 - Wexford have edged back in front after another PJ Banville point. Leitrim 0-13, Wexford 0-14

15.22 - Level once more in Pairc Sean after a PJ Banville point

15.21 - Keith Beirne responds straight away with a Leitrim point to regain the lead for the home side

15.20 - Excellent point from Ciaran Lyng levels the scores at 0-12 each with 12 minutes remaining

15.18 - Keith Beirne replaces Shane Moran

15.18 - Subsitute John Leacy has scored a monster of a free, effortlessly slotting the ball over from well over 45 meters.

15.16 - John Leacy replaces John Turbitt ob Wexford team and Jack Heslin replaces Gary Plunkett on Leitrim team. 20 minutes played in second half, Leitrim lead 0-12 to 0-10.

15.13 - Leitrim now two points clear following an Emlyn Mulligan free into the strong breeze.

15.12 - Leitrim hit back immediately through Dean McGovern to regain the lead - 0-11 to 0-10

15.11 - The sides are level in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada following a PJ Banville free

15.06 - PJ Banville points for Wexford leaves just the minimum between the sides once more

15.05 - Gary Plunkett hits back immediately with a point for Leitrim - 0-10 to 0-8

15.04 - Ciaran Lyng and and John Turbitt point in quick succession to leave just a point between the sides 7 minutes into second half

15.01 - Mark Plunkett with Leitrim's first score of the second half after excellent work from Dean McGovern and Oisin Madden - 0-9 to 0-6

14.58 - First chance of the second half falls Leitrim's way but Emlyn Mullligan's free into a strong wind is just wide. Wexford then went up the other end and John Turbitt pointed - Leitrim 0-8, Wexford 0-7

14.57 - The second half is underway, Niall Hughes for Colm Kehoe half time substitution for Wexford.

14.40 - Half-time Leitrim 0-8, Wexford 0-5

14.39 - Ryan O'Rourke, who has had an excellent first half has re-established Leitrim's three point lead - 0-8 to 0-5.

14.37 - Ciaran Lyng with a terrific score for Wexford to reduce the deficit to two points.

14.36 - Emlyn Mulligan with another pointed free for Leitrim who now lead 0-7 to 0-4 in the final minute of 1st half.

14.33 - Red card for Wexford's James Stafford following an off the ball incident spotted by linesman.

14.32 - Gary Plunkett with a great score for Leitrim to put them two points clear.

14.30 - Leitrim back in front following another pointed free from Mulligan after Mark Plunkett.

14.28 - Level scores once more following a pointed free from Emlyn Mulligan - four points each after 27 minutes

14.27 - Despite playing against the wind Wexford have retaken the lead with a point from JohnTurbitt.

14.20 - PJ Banville with a point levels matters once more.

14.17 - Wexford substitution, Ben Brosnan replaced by Paul Curtis.

14.16 - Ryan O'Rourke with an excellent break through the heart of the Wexford defence denied by the Wexford goalkeeper but play brought back for a foul on O'Rourke which was converted by Emlyn Mulligan - Leitrim 0-3, Wexford 0-2.

14.11 - No change to the score following wides from Emlyn Mulligan and Brendan Gallagher.

14.08 - Emlyn Mulligan has shaken off his injury to level matters after converting a free following a foul on Damien Moran but Leitrim can consider themselves unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty.

14.07 - Some concern from a Leitrim point of view as Emlyn Mulligan has been receiving treatment since Plunkett's score. After some treatment he is continuing.

14.06 - Gary Plunkett opens the scoring for Leitrim after finding himself on the end of quick passing move. Leitrim 0-1, Wexford 0-0.

14.02 - Ben Brosnan with a converted free doubles Wexford's lead

14.01 - Opening score of the game come from Ciaran Lyng - Leitrim 0-0, Wexford 0-1

13:58 - Five minutes until throw-in, the teams are as follows:

Leitrim - Philip Farrelly, Matthew Murphy, Alan Armstrong, Fionn Carney, James Rooney, Donal Wrynn (c), Oisin Madde, Shane Moran, Dean McGovern, Mark Plunkett, Gary Plunkett, Ryan O'Rourke, Emlyn Mulliban, Damien Moran, Brendan GAllagher.

Wexford - Shane Roche, Brian Malone, Jim Rossiter, Michael Furlong, Eoghan Nolan, Joey Wadding, Tiarnan Rossiter, Daithi Watters, Colm KKehoe, Kevin O'Grady, Ben Brosnan, PJ Banville, Ciaran Lyng, James Stafford, John Turbitt.