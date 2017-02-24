Muireann Devaney named in Republic of Ireland U-15 squad

Manorhamilton's Muireann Devaney has been included in the Republic of Ireland U-15 squad for a friendly against Northern Ireland which will be played in the AUL complex, Clonshaugh on Sunday at 1.30pm.

The Republic of Ireland outfit are still in trial process ahead the Bob Docherty Cup which will take place in the same venue from April 9 to 12 with a squad of 18 players set to be named next month.

Their opposition is also a development squad that will feature players selected from Regional Excellence Centres throughout the North. It will definitely be a good run out for the Republic of Ireland who need some competitive football under their belt with a new look side starring.

The squad’s final trial session before their International tournament is pencilled in for Saturday, March 25 in Abbotstown.

The Republic of Ireland squad is as follows: Courtney Maguire (St. Laurence's College, Loughlinstown), Mia Dodds(Presentation Secondary School, Warrenmount), Ellie Ferguson (Coláiste na hInse, Laytown), Nadine Clare & Shauna Carroll (both Loreto Secondary School, Foxrock), Taylor White (St. Dominic’s College, Cabra), Jessica Ziu (Larkin CC, Cathal Brugha Street), Kayla Brady (Wilson's Hospital School, Multyfarnham), Emily Whelan (Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan), Aoibheann Clancy(Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Zara Foley (Ballincollig Community School), Sophie Liston(Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastle West), Eabha O’Mahony (Mount Mercy College, Cork), Ria McPhilbin(Coláiste Iognáid), Kelsey Munroe (Ballinrobe Community School), Kate O’Dowd (St. Nathy’s College, Ballaghdereen), Muireann Devaney (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Anna Fahy(St. Paul’s Secondary School, Oughterard), Neve Scanlon (Deele College, Raphoe), Erin McLaughlin(Carndonagh Community School).