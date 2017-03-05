First salmon caught in Cork

The first salmon of 2017 has been caught in the Careysville Fishery on the Munster Blackwater on the opening day of the river, according to Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Navan angler Ronan O’Connor caught a fresh run salmon on Wednesday, February 1 in Fermoy, Co. Cork. The salmon, which weighed 7lbs, was confirmed as the first salmon caught in 2017 by Inland Fisheries Ireland. The fish was caught on a Flying “C” while the river was high with around two-foot visibility at 4pm on Wednesday February 1 .

O’Connor’s success followed a morning of stormy weather which cleared slightly before he managed to catch the elusive salmon.

Careysville fishery manager Patrick Devennie said “When conditions are favourable Careysville quite often lands a spring salmon on February 1 as it opens a month later than other rivers, so catching the first salmon of the year was an historical first for us and quite possibly the river Blackwater.”

Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “The 2017 fishing season has commenced in earnest now and we are delighted that the first salmon of the New Year has been caught.

“Our fisheries resource is hugely valuable and offers rural communities sustainable tourism and job opportunities outside of the traditional tourist seasons. We will continue to work with these communities to develop our angling infrastructure and improve access with a view to increasing angling participation and growing local economic growth as a result.”

Anglers looking for fishing information in Ireland in 2017 can visit fishinginireland.info for the latest news and fishing reports. For those looking to try out fishing for the first time, Inland Fisheries Ireland will run a number of Education and Outreach initiatives throughout the year with all information posted on www.fisheriesireland.ie.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is also inviting the public to help protect and conserve the fisheries resource during the year by reporting incidents to its confidential hotline number telephone1890 34 74 24. If calling in a report please leave name and number, location, date and time of incident.

Rinn Shannon & District Angling Club

The annual restocking of Lough Rowan shall take place on March 14. Club members with boats are asked to attend to help distribute the fish around the lake. Due to the restocking and to give the newly introduced fish a chance to acclimatise to their new surroundings, all fishing shall cease from March 13. The lake shall reopen on Sunday April 2. Anyone wishing to avail of the reduced annual membership price of €60 please contact Paul Beck on (087) 6254740.

Annual membership is €100, junior membership €10 and day tickets are €20 which can be purchased in Bradshaws Main street, Fitzpatricks Main street, Scollans “Gala” Drumshanbp and the new fishing tackle shop opposite Baxters “Centra” on station road Mohill. The club scratchcards in which you can win 1000 instantly shall be on sale again from this weekend, please contact Paul Beck for further information.

Until next time, tight lines and stay safe on the water.