Unchanged Leitrim starting 15 for Carlow clash

Manager Brendan Guckian has named an unchanged starting 15 from the team that faced Westmeath for Leitrim’s vital Allianz League Division 4 clash with Carlow next Sunday.

Glencar/Manorhamilton’s Paddy Maguire, who returned to the panel before the Westmeath game, is named on the bench once again but the team may be subject to changes before Sunday’s 2pm throw-in in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Neither Dean McGovern or Ryan O'Rourke are named among the substitutes but U21s Keith Beirne, Mark Plunkett and Pearse Dolan are on the bench.



The full Leitrim line-up is as follows:

1 Philip Farrelly (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

2 Noel Plunkett (Aughawillan)

3 Alan Armstrong (Mohill)

4 Fionn Carney (St. Sylvester’s Dublin)

5 James Rooney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

6 Donal Wrynn (C) (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

7 Oisin Madden (Mohill)

8 Nevin O’Donnell (Shannon Gaels Cavan)

9 Caillin Canning (Carlow)

10 Wayne McKeon (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

11 Gary Plunkett (Aughawillan)

12 Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields Dublin)

13 Emlyn Mulligan (Melvin Gaels)

14 Damien Moran (Bornacoola)

15 Ronan Kennedy (Mohill)

Subs: 16 Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels), 17 Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s), 18 Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan), 19 Niall Woods (Gortletteragh), 20 Paddy Maguire (Glencar/Manorhamilton), 21 Keith Beirne (Mohill), 22 Gary Reynolds (Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Rua Dublin), 23 Matthew Murphy (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s), 24 Barry Prior (Aughawillan), 25 Pearse Dolan (Aughawillan), 26 Conor Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields Dublin)