UPDATE: 40 places already gone for Donie Buckley Leitrim Coaching workshop

Leitrim GAA’s Coaching & Games Development Committee have secured a real coup with the news that Mayo team trainer Donie Buckley will give the next Coaching workshop in the county with the theme “Coaching the tackle”.

And you'd better book your place quickly as 40 of the 75 available places have already been snapped up since the Leitrim Observer publicised the workshop at lunchtime today!

Under the tutelage of the Kerry native, Mayo have become renowned masters in the art of tackling and Buckley will impart some of his knowledge to Leitrim coaches at the workshop in Allen Gaels GAA Clubhouse in Drumshanbo on Saturday, March 25.

The course, organised by newly appointed Games Promotion Officer James Glancy, costs just €5 and will run from 11 am to 1pm on March 25.

But you better be quick as the course is limited to 75 coaches on a first come, first served basis and judging from the response to the previous two courses, Buckley’s presentation will be booked out in a matter of hours. No walk-ins will be permitted on the day.

The “Coaching the Tackle” workshop is targeted at youth/senior teams and will involve drills and game based methods as Buckley will deliver the lessons he has learned from his time coaching in Kerry, Clare, Galway, Limerick and Mayo.

During his playing career, Buckley scored a last-minute goal to help Castleisland Desmonds win the 1985 All-Ireland Club Final and soon after retiring from playing he became involved in coaching.

His coaching career began in Clare where he led Milltown Malbay in 1990 and Faughs in 1994 to County Championships. He then served as joint manager of the Clare senior team in 2006.

The Kerry native moved on to Galway club Moycullen, whom he led to an All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship title in 2008.

Buckley served as selector with Mickey Ned O'Sullivan in Limerick for five years prior to joining the Kerry senior setup in 2011. He stepped down from his role with Kerry before the start of the 2012 Championship.

Since the he has been an ever present as Coach to the Mayo senior football team and is regarded as one of the foremost coaches in the Gaelic football world.

To book your place on the course, contact James Glancy to book at james.glancy.gda.leitrim@gaa.ie or 0864082561. Please also keep an eye on Leitrim GAA Website, Facebook and twitter to see if course is still available or booked out.