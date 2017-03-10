FAI Schools
Muireann Devaney back on international duty
St Clare's Comprehensive school and Manor Rangers player Muireann Devaney will be in international action again this weekend when the Republic of Ireland U-15's face England in a friendly at the AUL complex on Sunday next, March 12.
Muireann, who made her first appearance for Ireland in a recent friendly win over Scotland, has been included in the squad which sees preparations continue for the Bob Docherty Cup.
